Pope Francis will not attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Vatican informed that it will send Secretary Paul Gallagher, responsible for relations with States and International Organizations, to represent the pontiff at the event.

Pontiff will not attend the funeral, which will take place on Monday, 19



O Pope Francis informed that he will not attend the funeral of the Queen Elizabeth II. The information was released by Vatican this Friday, the 16th, and the funeral is scheduled for the following Monday, the 19th, and will be held at Westminster Abbey in London. “The Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, the religious Paul Gallagher, will represent Pope Francis on Monday at the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Matteo Bruni, spokesman for the pontiff. Gallagher holds a position similar to that of Foreign Minister at the Vatican and has held that role since 1984. Despite the Pope’s absence, hundreds of government officials will be in London for the funeral, making the event one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades. However, as the abbey holds only 2,000 people, only heads of state and a maximum of two representatives per country will be able to attend the funeral. The president Jair Bolsonaro confirmed that he will attend the event.

