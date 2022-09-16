President of the European Commission wants Putin to be brought to justice

posted on 9/15/2022 4:56 pm / updated on 9/15/2022 4:56 pm



(credit: Mikhail Klimentyev / Sputnik / AFP)

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, defended this Thursday (15/9), in an interview with a German broadcaster, that Russian President Vladimir Putin should appear before international justice for war crimes allegedly committed in Ukraine. .

“Putin must lose this war and be accountable for his actions, for me that is important,” von der Leyen told Bild magazine television station.

According to her, there is no doubt that, since the offensive in Ukraine began, at the end of February, war crimes have been committed there and “that’s why we support the collection of evidence” with a view to “prosecution before the International Criminal Court”. added the head of the European Executive, who visited Kiev this Thursday (15/9).





“The foundations of our system of international law require that we investigate crimes like this, and ultimately Putin is responsible,” he added.

In addition, he considered it “possible” that the Russian president will have to appear in international justice someday.

During his visit to Ukraine, von der Leyen had assured that the country would have the support of the European Union “for as long as necessary”.



