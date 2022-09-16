Prime Video has given the green light to move forward with the live-action series “Blade Runner 2099” – Cinevisão

Announced in February of this year, the live-action series “Blade Runner 2099” will really happen. Prime Video has given the green light to go ahead with the production, which will be executive produced by Ridley Scott, the filmmaker who directed the cult classic science fiction original “Blade Runner” (1982), starring Harrison Ford.

This first live-action series in the “Blade Runner” universe has become a priority at Amazon Studios, which it will produce in association with Scott’s Scott Free Productions and Alcon Entertainment. The screenplay will be written by Silka Luisa, who will serve as showrunner on the upcoming series “Shining Girls” with Elisabeth Moss.

As the title suggests, the story of “Blade Runner 2099” will jump forward 50 years, being a direct sequel to the movie “Blade Runner 2049”, by Denis Villeneuve, which was released in theaters in 2017. being discussed means that the replicants will appear on the small screen sooner than expected.

“The original ‘Blade Runner’, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential sci-fi films of all time, and we are excited to present ‘Blade Runner 2099’ to our global Prime Video subscribers. We are honored to present this continuation of the ‘Blade Runner’ saga and are confident that, in partnership with Ridley, Alcon, Scott Free and the incredibly talented Silka Luisa, ‘Blade Runner 2099’ will maintain the intellect, themes and spirit than its predecessors in film,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon Studios.

While “Blade Runner 2099” is the first live-action TV adaptation, it will be the second “Blade Runner” spinoff after the animated series “Blade Runner: Black Lotus,” a joint production by Adult Swim and Crunchyroll that premiered in November. last year.