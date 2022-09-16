remember the day actor Tom Cruise tested a Red Bull car

Credit: Red Bull F1

The American actor, Tom Cruise, tested a Red Bull car in an advertising campaign for the team, on August 23, 2011. On the occasion, the interpreter of Maverick, in Top Gun, raced on the Willow Springs circuit, located in the State of California, United States.

Present at the scene, former Red Bull driver David Coulthard was surprised by Cruise’s performance on the tracks. According to the Scotsman, the artist was not afraid and exceeded the 300 km/h limit.

“I was surprised by Tom, he quickly got the hang of being a pilot. His driving was amazing considering how complicated it is to drive a Formula 1 car. He impressed me deeply,” Couthard said at the time.

With a performance above expectations, Tom Cruise showed aptitude with the car in 24 laps, where he managed to improve his time by 11 seconds.

Tom Cruise’s test with Red Bull

Tom Cruise in Days of Thunder

Passionate about motorsport and speed in general, the artist played the driver Cole Trickle, in the 1990 film Days of Thunder. In the feature, Cruise plays a former Formula Indy driver who seeks a place in the sun in NASCAR, a stock car. North-American.

Directed by Tony Scott, the film makes numerous references to pilots of the time, such as Kyle Petty and Dale Earnhardt, who died in 2001. In addition to Tom Cruise, the cast includes: Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, Cary Elwes and Michael Rooker.