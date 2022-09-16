Review | The Handmaid’s Tale – 5X01 and 2: Morning and Ballet

Since we left Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale Back in the day, I wondered: what will Serena’s response be to all this that happened with Fred? Because it was very clear that the showrunners of the series wanted to create some sort of feud between June and Serena, a feud that would surely spill over into Gilead territory and foment its downfall or crisis. Until then, we did not know for how much longer the series would be renewed, and now with this information (the 6th year will be the last of the program), we can clearly see some nuances appearing and we can interpret certain actions as the funneling of a path that prepare for the end. And the first step in dealing with that was showing the day after Fred’s murder, in morningthe first episode of this 5th Season.

The pace and choices of screenwriter Bruce Miller, in this premiere, seemed to me partially loose and were handled very slowly by Elisabeth Moss, who directed both chapters. The mental disturbance, the emotional shock, all the hatred that was still on the surface for a long time remained on the scene, and only later did we understand that the real objective was to show Serena’s knowledge of what happened and the preparation of her revenge, in a way to frighten, hit, or do something with June. It’s an episode that takes time to get going, but it brings very heavy and very important reflections to this moment in the narrative. We learn that Emily returns to Gilead and some of the former Handmaids who helped June kill Fred demand that she also take part in the massacre of the other “monsters” of that nation. The little fight that happens there doesn’t have any kind of dramatic anchor, doesn’t return to any textual basis and seems a little loose in the episode. I imagine the scripts will return to discussing a possible return to Gilead with this group later on, but here, the whole thing has gotten too reticent for my liking.

Since last season, June has struggled to organize herself emotionally, a topic addressed directly here, including with an ultimatum from Luke. It is evident that the healing time for the horrors suffered in Gilead is the time of a lifetime, but June’s case is indeed very serious and deserved an intervention. She is combative, has an obsessive behavior towards Serena and things related to Gilead, which makes her scary and insensitive at many times. It so happens that, however questionable her behavior is, it ends up being a harbinger of real danger, as we discovered in ballet and as will obviously be demonstrated in later episodes. From last season until now, the series has been in a very safe apparatus and free from oppressive systematic suffering, something that must change. We will find another round of this suffering, and the true hatred – a basic feeling that took over all of us in the first few seasons – is already showing its claws and suggesting that much more will come out of it.

The slower pace of the first chapter gives way to an agile, harrowing and beautifully directed second episode. I didn’t feel anything special about Moss’ work as a director in morningbut in ballet she made up for all the wait. His signature is delicate, very well anchored in the construction of visual suspense. Let’s remember, for example, the scene of the Commander offering chocolate to the new Handmaid. It’s a disgusting and tense scene at the same time. And the seed of what we will later see, with the poisoning of Janine and Esther, another harrowing moment with good nuances of horror. gore. However, the real highlight of this episode – or rather, this initial duo of the season – is in its last minutes. Serena demanded an internationally broadcast funeral and her motivation was clear: she wanted to show Hannah to June, something she would only be able to do if she managed to invite certain Commanders to the event.

This scenario, as I understand it, will be the big point of the season. I didn’t see the trailer of disclosure (I rarely see trailers), so I don’t know if it’s something already planned and visually indicated for the public, but Gilead seems to call June back. The montage of the final minutes of the second episode is exquisite, cuts to scenes of the funeral procession and to scenes of a ballet performance, followed by Hannah’s appearance on screens around the world. The great camera game also says a lot there: Serena filmed in ploge (usually a position of power and aggrandizement, from the bottom up) while June is filmed againstplongee (usually a position of submission, smallness, oppression, from top to bottom) and this current position of the two women sets the ground that we will tread in the next eight episodes, in a conflict that still has many battles to go through. Is everyone prepared to be angry?

The Handmaid’s Tale – 5X01 and 2: Morning and Ballet (USA, September 14, 2022)

Direction: Elisabeth Moss (both episodes)

Road map: Bruce Miller (morning) and Nina Fiore, John Herrera (ballet)

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, OT Fagbenle, Sam Jaeger, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, Clea DuVall, Carey Cox, Natasha Mumba, Victoria Sawal, Amanda Zhou, Bernadette Couture, Afton Rentz, Nadine Whiteman Roden, Jasmin Husain, Sharon Heldt, Oshini Wanigasekera, Sanjay Talwar, Bradley Whitford, Mckenna Grace, Ever Carradine, Stephen Kunken, Devon Teuscher, Birgitte Solem, Paula Boudreau, Angela Vint, Vanessa Burns, Jonathan Watton, Edie Inksetter

Duration: 60 minutes (each episode)