Rival threatens Vini Jr: “There will be trouble”

This weekend the first La Liga classic takes place: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid. The ball didn’t even roll, but the atmosphere of animosity is already beginning to take over the atmosphere of the match.

In an interview with the channel Movistar, Koke, captain of Atlético de Madrid, threatened Vinicius Júnior. All this within three days of the duel.

“If in the end he [Vini] score a goal and decide to dance, that’s what he wanted to do. Would he understand or not? Everyone has their own way of being and celebrates goals the way they want. [Mas] there would be problems [no estádio]for sure, the most normal thing”, said the Spanish captain.

Vini Jr has yet to score against Atletico Madrid. There are eight classics played, with five victories, two draws and only one defeat. This confrontation will be the opportunity for the Brazilian striker to score the first goal against his rival.

wine season

At the start of the season, Vini Jr is flying at Real Madrid. So far there are five goals and three assists in eight matches played.