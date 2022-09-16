Rival: Warley, champion of Série B for Botafogo, should be one of Coritiba’s news this Saturday; see probable lineup

O coritiba closed its preparation to face the Botafogo this Saturday (17), for the 27th round of the Brazilian championship. The delegation is already on its way to Rio de Janeiro, where Alviverde is going in search of its first victory as a visitor. For the game, coach Guto Ferreira should promote two changes in the starting lineup.

A certain novelty occurs in the attack. Without the forwards Léo Gamalho, injured, and Adrián Martínez, suspended, who will play the role of center forward will be Fabrício Daniel. The player scored a goal and was one of the highlights of the victory over Atlético-GO in the last round.

With Daniel centralized, Ferreira should promote the entry of Warley on the right end. The last time the player started among the holders was against Fortaleza, in early July. Alef Manga completes the front trio.

Another change occurs in defense. Right-back Nathan Mendes trained well during the week and the tendency is for him to win an opportunity among the starting 11 to replace Nathanael. It will only be the player’s third match as a starter in this Brasileirão.

Probable Coritiba: Gabriel; Nathan Mendes, Chancellor, Castán and Rafael Santos; Bruno Gomes, Jesús Trindade and Robinho; Warley, Alef Manga and Fabricio Daniel.