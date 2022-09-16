Rodinei may have a surprising fate and frustrate Atlético MG’s plans

Rodinei lives a great phase with the colors of Flamengo. Wearing the colors of the Rio club since 2016, the 29-year-old right-back, with a loan added to Inter, in 2020, went to live his best phase at the Rio club only in his last year of contract, especially after the arrival of Dorival Jr.

With Flamengo, Rodinei’s contract runs until December this year. The full-back may be living his last months at the Rio club, and there is no shortage of people interested in his football: Atlético MG, Inter, Botafogo and even River Plate have been linked to the player in recent months. However, the destination may be to stay in Flamengo.

Rodinei and Flamengo can agree on a contract renewal for another two years. The great phase experienced by the side makes the board of Fla go back and seriously think about a contract renewal. Dorival Jr, Fla’s coach, despite having a contract until the end of the season, is the one who is ahead in a possible contract renewal between the parties.

Rodinei’s manager also does not rule out a contract renewal between the parties, but with an attentive: provided that the salary offer offered is agreeable to the 29-year-old defender.

Living a great phase with the colors of Rio de Janeiro, Rodinei’s name turns and moves gains strength in the Brazilian National Team. On the possibility, the player opened the game.

“I don’t think about it. As I’ve said before, the Brazilian team is something that I don’t have dimension. It’s too far for me. I just focus on Flamengo and helping to achieve great things”.