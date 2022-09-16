Roger Federer more than the impressive marks of his career – Kelen Cristina

One of the greatest of all time, Roger Federer announced his departure from tennis (photo: William West/AFP) Category. Perhaps no other word better describes Roger Federer who, at 41, announces his retirement. It was with the same elegance with which he paraded through the courts and raised trophies that he informed that the time had come to hang up his racket. It cannot be said that the news was surprising – given the history of injuries that have plagued him in recent seasons –, but it is still regrettable. A legend of the sport gone.

The announcement provoked a general commotion, which went beyond the four lines. One of his main opponents, with whom Federer starred in some of the greatest duels in the history of tennis, Spaniard Rafael Nadal declared: “I wish this day would never come.”

Not by chance. With Federer’s departure from the scene, one of the most glorious chapters in the sport comes to an end, also built by the clashes between them, which helped to elevate Nadal equally to Olympus. The Serbian Djokovic also took part in this journey – another with whom the Swiss competed, point to point, ace to ace, for the top.

Federer combined genius, technique and class. With his neutrality, he did not see himself involved in controversies, on the contrary: he stood out for championing causes focused, above all, on child care. Ambassador of Unicef, owner of a foundation that assists children in Africa and donated around 500 thousand euros to the NGO War Child Holland, to provide assistance to children residing in Ukraine, affected by the Russian invasion.

Not to mention the good example given during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he publicized the importance of the vaccine to stop the disease: “I’m happy that I managed to get (the vaccine), because of all the trips I do. for others. I don’t want to contaminate anyone. We have to be careful. We (he and his family) are very careful about all this”.

On his social media account, he identifies himself as a “professional tennis athlete”. Simple and accurate. But Federer is much more than that: aware of his importance on the court and even more of the impact he can have off it. With his talent, he attended to the gift he received and, with mastery, multiplies it. How many of this generation like tennis because of him? He respected tennis as much as he was respected by it. A two-way street, which not everyone who ventures into the sport understands or accepts.

It was more than the impressive stats it leaves behind. She has won 103 ATP titles in her career, 20 of them Grand Slams, and an incredible 310 weeks at number 1 in the world rankings. In 24 years dedicated to tennis and more than 1,500 matches (as he himself highlighted in his farewell letter), he has piled up records and awards – more than R$680 million, it is estimated.

It moved many people and also let itself be moved. During that time, there were many tears shed on the court, of joy for the victories and sadness for the defeats. The methodical and focused Swiss never failed to show that he has a soft heart.

The scale of what Federer can be measured by an analysis published this Thursday by the French newspaper “L’Equipe”, which equated him with the likes of Pel, Mohammed Ali and Carl Lewis. And he asked: “Roger Federer, the greatest sportsman in history? An endless debate.”

“His 10 Grand Slam finals, 23 semi-finals and 36 consecutive quarter-finals are records that not even Djokovic and Nadal will steal from him. of Pel, of the seven world titles of Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton or of the six titles of the NBA of Michael Jordan”, published the prestigious French periodical.

To support his question, he quotes the statement of another legendary on the court, John McEnroe – “With him, the game seems so easy, so obvious, so fluid, so beautiful. His forehand is the best shot in our sport” -, and brings a American writer David Foster Wallace’s perfect description, published in 2006 by the “New York Times” about Federer’s game, called “religious experience”. “It’s about reconciling the human being with having a body. This is the talent of footballers Pel, Maradona and Messi, pole vaulter Sergei Bubka (whose world record lasted 20 years), sprinters Usain Bolt and Carl Lewis . And when everything seems predictable, Maestro Federer still manages to improvise.”

Well, to all this Federer did justice. Adjectives even seem few. Lucky for us, we were able to accompany this genius in action.