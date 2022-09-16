Rogério never had a team to face Fla

Coach who won the 2020 Brasileirão commanding Flamengo, Rogério Ceni yesterday suffered his tenth defeat in ten games against Rubro-Negro, in the elimination by the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. For Mauro Cezar Pereira, Ceni’s difficulty against the carioca club is due to the level of the teams he commanded at times.

At Live from Mauro Cezarat the UOL channel, he points out that Ceni never had a squad of a level similar to Flamengo in the other clubs he commanded, which made it difficult for him to have with São Paulo, Cruzeiro and Fortaleza another result other than defeat. Despite this, he emphasizes how much the coach managed to annoy even with inferior teams.

“He’s always with an inferior team, Fortaleza, Cruzeiro, São Paulo, always with an inferior team, São Paulo is clearly inferior to Flamengo, he hasn’t managed it yet. Now, these are the results, now, São Paulo in the last game was the team that bothered Flamengo the most in those 3-1, was the one that bothered Flamengo the most, bothered barbarity, it was a team that played very well, but is really inferior to Flamengo”, says Mauro Cezar.

“He never had in his hands a squad that could beat more head-on like Atlético-MG or Palmeiras, closer to Flamengo’s squad, which can be considered of the same or similar level”, he adds.

See what else was interesting in the opinion of the UOL columnist:

Mauro Cezar: Coach Dorival Junior’s challenge is managing the squad

As it had already done against Corinthians, in Libertadores, Flamengo won the first game away from home against São Paulo, in the Copa do Brasil, and knew how to manage the second match, at Maracanã, reaching the finals of both competitions. For Mauro Cezar, coach Dorival Júnior’s job now is to bring the entire squad to the decisions of the season.

“The great challenge now for coach Dorival Junior is to manage well the physical issue of his athletes for the games that will take place in October, games of the finals of the Copa do Brasil, against Corinthians or Fluminense, on the 12th and 19th, with orders to be defined, and on the 29th, ten days after the national knockout stage, Flamengo will go to Guayaquil, in Ecuador, to face Athletico-PR”.

Mauro Cezar: Internacional is the one who can and should dream of the Brazilian

Flamengo was nine points behind Palmeiras when they drew last weekend with Goiás, losing the vice-leadership to Internacional, which has eight points less than Abel Ferreira’s team, but has in the last round the direct confrontation in the Riverside. For Mauro Cezar, the team coached by Mano Menezes is the one that can fight for the title on consecutive points.

“Inter is the team that can even dream about it, I think it should dream, of course, it’s a big club, you have to think big, but it’s very difficult for Inter, obviously, as for Flamengo it got even more and Flamengo has other priorities because it has the possibility of winning the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Libertadores da América in these two playoffs, the first team playing these knockout competitions”, he concludes.

