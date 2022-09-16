Rony seeks Gabriel Jesus brand after Palmeiras vetoes negotiation | palm trees

The club did not want to lose its main players at the end of the season, as it seeks the Brazilian title – Verdão is the leader with eight points ahead, and the number 10 is an important part of the campaign.

Palmeiras’ top scorer in the Brasileirão with nine goals, he is also the top scorer for Alviverde throughout the season, with 20 goals.

If he scores another goal, Rony will equal the mark of Gabriel Jesus, who in 2016 scored 21 times and was the top scorer in Palmeiras that season. Since then, no other athlete has made more than 20.

It is practically certain that shirt 10 will end the year as the player from Verdão with the most goals, as his direct competitor is Raphael Veiga, who scored 19 times, but operated on his ankle and will only return in 2023. Gustavo Scarpa is next on the list, with 10.

One of Abel Ferreira’s most trusted players, Rony remained the starting centre-forward, even after the signings of Merentiel and Flaco López in the mid-year window. Even so, the coach did not want him to be traded.

Given its importance, the board informed his businessmen that they would not even like to hear a proposal from Qatar. There was talk of the possibility of an offer that would reach 15 million euros (R$ 78 million) – Verdão has 50% of the rights of the striker.

The attitude of the alviverde board was to keep its main names despite polls from abroad, thinking about the title dispute this season. In addition to Rony, Danilo was another player with foreign consultations that Palmeiras didn’t even agree to open negotiations.

At the end of the year, when the international windows open again, it is possible that a negotiation will be debated again, but Palmeiras only thinks about the final 12 rounds of the Brazilian Championship, and this Sunday will have the classic against Santos.

Rony, with a contract until December 2025, also says he only thinks about the next games. This is because the Brazilian is an unprecedented title for him, who has already won two Paulistas, two Libertadores, a Recopa and a Copa do Brasil for Verdão.

“We know that things happen at the right time, the right time. My total focus is on Palmeiras, even to put the fans at ease. I’m focused on this competition, which is something that will be unprecedented, it could be my first Brazilian title, so it’s a total focus. My goal is just to be champion – he summed up last Saturday.

