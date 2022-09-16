Russia considers it immoral not to be invited to royal funeral – News

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday called the UK’s decision not to invite representatives to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next Monday (19) “profoundly immoral”.

“We see how deeply immoral the British attempt to use a national tragedy, which has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world, for geopolitical purposes to settle accounts with our country in a few days of mourning,” the ministry spokeswoman said. Russian, Maria Zakharova, in a statement.

Zakharova explained that the British Foreign Office informed the Russian Embassy in London about the decision to “abstain” from sending an invitation to representatives of the country.





“As an excuse for this step, the British mentioned Russia’s current special military operation in Ukraine,” he said.

The diplomat recalled that during World War II Elizabeth II served “in the ranks of the territorial defense of the British Army fighting the Nazis and their Ukrainian accomplices”.

Zakharova, who stressed that the late monarch avoided getting involved in government affairs, conveyed Russian “deep condolences” to the British people for the “great loss”.





Last week, Putin sent a telegram of condolences on the Queen’s death, in which he highlighted “authority on the world stage”, followed by a telegram congratulating Charles III on the official proclamation as Britain’s new monarch.

According to Buckingham Palace, Elizabeth II will be buried next Monday (19) at Windsor Castle, where the remains of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021 are.



