Salvador Martinha and ‘Programa Cautelar’ are some of RTP’s projects until the end of next year

After a presentation to the media of the fiction, entertainment and information projects of RTP1 until the beginning of next year, which took place this Wednesday (September 14), new information was released. From several news with revealed premiere dates to announcements of new formats or new seasons of some projects, there are many projects pointed out by the public channel.

THE September 25th a new edition of the program arrives The Voice Portugal. The presenters are again Catarina Furtado and Vasco Palmeirim. The mentors are once again the singer Marisa Liz, Diogo Piçarra and Carolina Deslandes (which debuts in an edition with adults, leaving the The Voice Kids). The new face of the panel is the Cape Verdean singer Dino D’Santiago.

The new edition of the cooking competition program Masterchef Portugal was also addressed at the conference, but no premiere date was given. Only the end-of-year bet was announced, which consists of a special broadcast of the program conducted by Filomena Cautionwith competitors, chefs and other guests.

taskmasterwith Nuno Markl and Vasco Palmeirim, officially gets a second season, but no release date has been announced. The recordings have already started and the participants will be Toy, Inês Aires Pereira, Gilmário Vemba and Jessica Athayde.

Salvador Martinha makes his solo debut on television with the program I’m a boy to go. Based on the format of FOX Comedy with the same name, the comedian arrives later this year showing several unusual situations that will include a trip to Fátima on foot.

Filomena Cautela will also win a new season of Precautionary Program passing through topics such as the National Health Service, housing crisis, among others. The new batch of episodes has yet to get an official premiere date.

Fernando Mendes and the rest of the team will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the late afternoon program The Right Price. To celebrate 20 years of programs, a special broadcast arrives that will take place outside the studio live.

Finally, in the area of ​​fiction, series such as The Crime of Father Amaroperformed by Leonel Vieira and starring the couple Bárbara Branco and José Countessor Cuba Librestarring Beatriz Godinho and with a premiere scheduled for the day September 21st.