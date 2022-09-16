Satellite Emergency SOS will reach more locations this year

With the launch of the iPhones 14, the Emergency SOS started to offer the possibility of communicating via satellite with emergency services, in addition to sending the location to friends and family. The service, however, will only be available initially in United States (including Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands) and in Canadafrom November.

According to the Swiss website MacPrimehowever, Apple informed the vehicle that it plans to take the news to more countries later this year and will expand to even more locations in 2023. There are no further details on what or how many places there would be, and since the function won’t start working until November, the schedule should be pretty tight.

Satellite Emergency SOS works thanks to a partnership between Apple and the company Globalstar. The service will be free for the first two years, but there is no information on how it will be billed in the future.

When in an emergency situation and without connection to mobile networks, iPhones 14 can connect to satellites. The mechanics are not like simply sending a message using the internet: it is necessary to position the iPhone towards the sky, according to the orientation on the device, in addition to which the communication is shorter and takes longer to be sent.

via MacRumors