School made with bamboo teaches sustainability

Bamboo in the middle of the jungle. On the walls of the Green School, in Bali, an island in Indonesia, plants are the main raw material. From construction to teaching practices, respect for nature is what moves this school, which practices sustainability in a very original way with its students.

“Green School is almost entirely made of bamboo, which is a fast-growing tree native to Bali, and is designed to be placed in the heart of a jungle without disturbing its ecosystem,” explains teaching and learning leader Sal Gordon, in an interview with echo.

The story begins in 2006, when its founders, the couple John and Cynthia Hardy, conceived the idea of ​​the school. After years of adopting homeschooling, they wanted to provide their daughters with a school where they truly believed in the teaching model. “The initial inspiration was born when John read the educational manifesto ‘Three Springs’ by theorist Alan Wagstaff and was so moved by the vision of a holistic learning community that he created it in Bali,” says Gordon.

Wagstaff, who inspired the line of pedagogical teaching adopted by the Green School, defends in his manifesto that teaching should be presented in four dimensions, namely: emotional, social, spiritual and intellectual.

Gordon recalls that the crucial point for the couple to get the project off the ground was access to the American documentary “An Inconvenient Truth”, which aims to educate its audience on the impacts of global warming.

“This forced them to accept their call to action and create a school that educates for sustainability. So, in collaboration with artisans, architects, permaculturists, academics and philosophers, the Green School Bali opened in September 2008”, says the leader. organization’s teaching.

Sustainability in practice from kindergarten

Far from standardized tests such as those given in formal schools, at Green School, students from kindergarten to high school are driven to practice and act on what they are learning.

“Students are encouraged to develop a relationship with nature from an early age and to understand their responsibility in conserving and regenerating our environment”, explains the teaching leader.

“Parents of students agree with us when we say that standardized testing, machine learning, and information regurgitation are not the measure of a child’s true potential. And that’s what they’re looking for, a model of education that values ​​their child more than their own.” memory capacity”, he continues.

For Gordon, learning at the Green School happens by looking at everything through the lens of sustainability — and acting in practice helps to find the solution to real problems, understanding, for example, how nature’s ecosystems work to generate food.

“Our learning environment is a wallless campus, made almost entirely of bamboo, and surrounded by permaculture gardens, where students grow and grow their own food. This offers them many opportunities to connect with nature and understand its ecosystems. “, to be continued.

Students learn and practice sustainability at all school stages at the Green School Image: Green School Bali/Disclosure

Circular economy from energy to fuel

In addition to the food produced – and that arrives on the plate – by the students themselves, the energy consumed by the school is also generated in a sustainable way, thanks to the “mighty river” that crosses the region, in Gordon’s words.

“The mighty Ayung River flows through our campus and we harness its power to produce our own electricity through a hydro-vortex on the campus. We also have a solar panel farm,” he says.

The school also has a waste management system called ‘Kembali’, powered by the community itself (students, teachers and staff), which brings recyclable waste.

“Students regularly go on garbage walks in Bali and engage with local communities to raise awareness of issues such as pollution, waste management and principles like refuse, reduce and reuse,” explains Gordon.

Participation in activities takes place at all stages of school life, from the early years of study to high school students. Bathrooms also have a composting system. “This helps them understand the value of not wasting water and conserving it,” says the educator.

A fleet of buses run by the Green School runs around the island in Bali and, unlike traditional combustion engines, these are powered by dirty cooking oil, which is collected directly from the homes of locals.

“We run a fleet of bio-buses that run on biodiesel made from used cooking oil at our innovation hub. Students tour the island of Bali and collect used cooking oil, while raising awareness of the harm of reusing oil kitchen tools used by restaurant owners and employees”, he says.

Students tour Bali island and collect used cooking oil for biodiesel production Image: Green School Bali/Disclosure

For Gordon, the goal of the Green School is to build an education that goes far beyond the walls and bamboo structures that run the entire length of the teaching campus, counting on alumni who carry the message of sustainability forward.

“We believe in creating a community of changemakers who will help make our world sustainable. By taking this mission beyond our bamboo walls, our graduates are creating change in the world.”