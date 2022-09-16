Sebastian Stan jokes about walking away from Anthony Mackie

Marvel’s Phase 5 will remove Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in two different productions, after they shared the same series in Phase 4. About this, the Thunderbolts star even joked in an interview.

talking to the The Hollywood Reporterthe interpreter of winter soldier joked while celebrating theI like freedom” that the separation of the two provides.

Following the interview, however, sebastian stan admitted that it will be strange to do thunderbolts without Anthony Mackieafter years of the actors sharing the same set.

“All I can say is that freedom tastes brilliant. Finally, I’m free. No, I love him… It’s weird (without him), of course. That’s, you know, it’s a bit like Stockholm Syndrome… But anyway, it’s good to at least always be close to each other.” – Said Stan.

According to the official concept art, the Thunderbolts lineup will feature: Olga Kurylenko (Coach), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/U.S. Agent) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova).

There are no plot details for now.

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.