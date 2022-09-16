Sebastian Stan talks about returning to the MCU in Thunderbolts without a colleague: “finally”

Sebastian Stan/Thunderbolts/Reproduction

After playing with Anthony Mackie in Falcon and Winter Soldierthe actor sebastian stan talked about how it feels to return to the MCU in thunderbolts without the castmate: “finally”.

publicity

Announced and confirmed by marvel studios this year, the new feature film will bring together a group of anti-heroes to carry out some missions sent by the US government, and the studio’s unprecedented production will mark the great return of Bucky Barnes to the cinematic universe.

publicity

talking to the website The Hollywood Reporter, sebastian stan joked about being in thunderbolts without the company of Anthony Mackiestating that the sensation is “strange”, and that he loves the current interpreter of the captain America.

“All I can say is, freedom tastes brilliant. Finally, I’m free. No, I love him… It’s weird, of course. It’s, you know, it’s a bit like… what is this, Stockholm syndrome or something? When you’re like, ‘maybe I can’t.’ But anyway, it’s good to at least always be close to each other.”

Other Big Names Involved In Thunderbolts Besides Sebastian Stan

Assuming the personality of the most “peaceful” member of the new group, sebastian stan joins stars like Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, David Harbor, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hannah John-Kamen and Olga Kurylenko. Meanwhile, the direction of the feature will be in charge of Jake Schreier from a script written by Eric Pearsonsame screenwriter Black Widow.

thunderbolts are scheduled to premiere in theaters exclusively in July 26, 2024.

publicity

Advertising