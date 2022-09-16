Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke is excited to be part of the MCU

Emilia Clarke, the Daenerys Targaryen of game of Thrones, said she was excited to be a part of the MCU. The actress, who will make her Marvel debut in Secret Invasion In a mysterious role, he shared the trailer for the series coming to Disney+ next year on his social media, along with a commentary that highlights the attraction’s cast.

“Marvel let me into their world, a world that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman and Ben Mendelsohn. I can’t believe they allowed me to be around so much talent. I really think the audience will like it [do que estamos preparando],” she wrote without revealing details of her character. Check the publication!

The new series will be an adaptation of one of the publisher’s most famous arcs in comics. The plot will bring Nick Fury (the director of SHIELD played by Jackson) back to Earth, with a mission to discover the plans of an evil group of Skrulls, who pose as known and important figures.

In addition to the names mentioned, the cast will feature the return of Cobie Smulders (agent Maria Hill), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos) and Don Cheadle (James Rhodes / War Machine). In addition, the title will feature appearances by Christopher McDonald, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott and Carmen Ejogo.