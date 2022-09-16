See This: Carlos Alcaraz, Pope Francis and Ana de Armas

“Being number 1 in the world is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid. Being a Grand Slam champion was something I worked really hard for.”

CARLOS ALCARAZ19, winner of the US Open, youngest tennis player to reach the top of the rankings

“If they want me to play completely naked, I will. I do not care. I know I’m clean.”

HANS NIEMANN, a 19-year-old American chess player, accused of cheating in the victory against the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, world champion. The unproven accusation: he would have used an electronic device to receive vibrations in Morse code.

“It takes tolerance and intelligence not to separate. To accept, for example, that the success of a woman cannot be interpreted as an attack against a man.”

JULIETTE BINOCHE58-year-old actress, in her third marriage

“After the two tragic world wars, it seemed that the world had learned to move progressively towards respect for human rights, international law, and the various forms of cooperation. But, unfortunately, history shows signs of regression.”

POPE FRANCISwhen dealing with the wave of nationalist populism around the world

“To be called a madman, an imbecile, a MacGyver, is one thing — it is another to accuse me of false witness before the National Assembly.”

DIDIER RAOULT, the French infectious disease advocate for early treatment and chloroquine — remember her? —, accused of lying in a parliamentary commission of inquiry (in France, of course)

“I really believe she was very close to us, she was with us.”

ANA DE ARMSCuban actress who plays Marilyn Monroe in the film blondeproduced by Netflix and scheduled for release on September 16

Published in VEJA of September 21, 2022, issue no. 2807

