Selma Blair Reveals Someone Sent Drew Barrymore Poisoned Letters on Her Behalf

The Legally Blonde actress explained what happened on Drew Barrymore’s own show when talking about her autobiographical book, Mean Baby: A Guide to Growing Up.

Scream 2 and Legally Blonde actress Selma Blair revealed that someone in her personal circle wrote poisoned letters to Drew Barrymore signing her name. The event was described in her autobiographical book, Mean Baby: A Guide to Growing Upand explained in The Drew Barrymore Showpresented by the actress of Como Se Fosse a Primeira Vez.

“I heard from a detective, who said, ‘We know it’s not you, but someone’s been writing letters to Drew Barrymore, lots of poison letters signed by Selma Blair,'” Blair said on the show. She also said she felt upset and scared after hearing the investigator’s information.

Eventually, Blair discovered that the person behind the mean attitude was her father’s girlfriend. “Long story short, I found out it was someone involved with my dad, and he was letting that information get to her,” she explained. “So when he found out it was her, he chose his girlfriend and didn’t believe me.”

The letters have not only shaken the actress’ relationship with her father, who died in 2012, but have damaged her career, causing Blair to lose a number of roles. In the interview, Barrymore claims he didn’t know about the letters, and when he received Blair’s memoir, he knew he needed to talk to her.

“I got her book and I was like, ‘F*ck it, I’m going after her. I need to talk to her. I want to heal this moment,’” Barrymore said. “It wasn’t real on my part, and I would never doubt you”, revealed the presenter, praising Blair and saying that she is an admirer of her for many, many years.

Last Monday (12), Blair took the stage at the 2022 Emmy Awards to present the main award of the night, for Outstanding Drama Series, won by Succession. Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis since 2018, the actress took the stage with the support of a cane and was cheered by the audience present at the ceremony.