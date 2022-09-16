Series and telefilms are among the main bets in the fiction area of ​​RTP1 for the coming months

The new fiction projects of RTP were presented this Wednesday (September 14), at the same time as other formats of other genres were presented. In addition to the series to be released soonthe channel announced five telefilms carried out and carried out by the most diverse professionals.

Told by Women gives its name to the project of launching these films for television, all of them directed by women. Father Martin’s Betrayalby the director Ana Cunha, When the Devil Praysin Fabiana Tavares, The Empty Closetsin Cristina Carvalhal, The Living, the Dead and the Fried Fishin Daniela Ruahand neighborsin Sofia Teixeira Gomesare the feature films that will premiere in RTP.

in the series, The Crime of Father Amaro coming to screens soon. Performed by Leonel Vieira and starring the couple Bárbara Branco and José Countessthe story is based on the book of the same name by Eça de Queiroz. Speaking of adaptations, the series based on the book by José Saramago The Year of the Death of Ricardo Reisperformed by João Botelho. The project first hit theaters in full-length format and now becomes a four-episode miniseries.

See too

Cuba Librein Henrique Oliveirais played by Beatriz Godinho and has a date set for the day September 21st. It is a story based on real facts about Annie Silva Pais, daughter of the last director of PIDE. Other than these, abandonedin Francisco Manso, will depict events from 1942 during the Japanese invasion of East Timor. The story was based on the book Timor in World War II – Diary of Lieutenant Pires.

There is also a new Portuguese-Spanish co-production called Valkyries Motelin Jorge Queiroga and Alex Sampaio. According to the station, it’s a thriller about “the lives of three women, with major economic and personal problems, who cross paths in a fortuitous way, against the backdrop of a cross-border motel between Galicia and Portugal“. Marina Mota, Maria João Bastos, Tomas Alves and Rui Morrison are some of the names confirmed in this new fiction project.