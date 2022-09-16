Sex Education’s Emma Mackey Wants to ‘Overcome’ Margot Robbie Comparisons Rolling Stone

Since he drew attention for his work in sex education, Emma Mackey has been constantly compared with Margot Robbiestar of movies like the wolf of Wall Street (2013) and The Suicide Squad (2021). Now, Mackey wants to “overcome” these comparisons.

It is worth remembering how Emma Mackey returned to be quite compared after being climbed in Barbiemovie starring Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig. “It’s just funny. And I think Margot had the grace and the humor to be able to play with it, and allow me to be in the same movie as her – God bless her,” she told the audience. Total Film.

“It’s just a joke in real life. I’m like, ‘We don’t look alike at all.’ I don’t care. Margot Robbie. Are you kidding me? She is the best. I admire her a lot,” he continued. Mackey.

I don’t care about comparisons. But it would be nice to get over it all.

Barbie: Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey in the same cast drives Twitter crazy; understand

Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey will perform in the live action in Barbie and Twitter went wild with this news. The actresses joined the cast of the adaptation directed by Greta Gerwigin which Robbie will play the protagonist doll. (via NME)

In addition to Mackey, cast has names like Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ryan Gosling, Alexandra Shipp, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindell, Ritu Arya, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne and Jamie Demetriou.

In social networks, the comparison between Robbie and Mackey it’s not from now. Several netizens emphasize the physical similarity between the actresses and ask for a film with both for a long time.

“I need that Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie be sisters in Barbie,” one person tweeted. “This montage of Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie becoming real… I’m in,” another wrote of an issue that features the actresses in the cast of sex education (2019).

“Fan Casting Twitter School finally had a winner,” commented another person. While another asked that Samara Weaving also joined the cast: “It would be a goal to cast two actresses identical to Robbie like others barbies.”

Need Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie to be siblings in Barbie, only fitting https://t.co/11CvgMpafY — Christian Cortave (@CCortave24) April 11, 2022

this edit of emma mackey and margot robbie is becoming real.. im up pic.twitter.com/76kVN08u92 — monroe *killed by psg and french elections (@missvirgocrier) April 11, 2022

Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey on the set of Barbie pic.twitter.com/msFJP9Typj — Catt (@ChicCattLady2) April 11, 2022

twitter school of fancasting finally got a win https://t.co/NY3RAfG2FB — cay (@koralinadean) April 11, 2022

They should add Samara Weaving while they’re at it to play Barbie’s sister or another doll. I think it would be very meta to cast two actresses who look nearly identical to Robbie to be cast as other Barbies pic.twitter.com/tsgkUF14ME — Nick Nocera (@nnocera2580) April 11, 2022

