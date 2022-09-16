Since the start of the war, at least 11 Russian oligarchs have died under mysterious circumstances.

Russia’s war against Ukraine began on February 24, and over the course of the more than 200 days of conflict at least 11 Russian millionaires and people of political power and influence died in circumstances considered, to say the least, strange. Although there is no official confirmation of the involvement of Russian security services, several observers do not rule out the possibility that the incidents were at the hands of the Kremlin.

One of them is Ivan Pechorin, head of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic. He was found lifeless on 12 September in Vladivostok after allegedly falling off his luxury yacht and drowning at Cape Ignatiev in the Sea of ​​Japan.

Pechorin would be responsible for Russia’s aviation industry modernization program and work directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier this year, Igor Nosov, managing director of the same company, died of a heart attack, having taken over the leadership in May 2021.

In the first days of September, Ravil Maganov, chairman of the board of Russia’s largest private oil company, Lukoil, was reported dead. The Russian press advanced that the businessman would have accidentally fallen from the window of the hospital where he was hospitalized.

Lukoil, however, issued a brief statement, with few details, stating that Maganov had died of a “serious illness” on 1 September.

Some reports point out that he tripped while smoking at the window, and a pack of cigarettes was found next to his body.

Aleksander Subbotina top manager, was found dead in May in the basement of a house in a Moscow suburb thought to belong to a healer known as Shaman Magua, who practiced purification rituals.

The healer reportedly confirmed that Subbotin came to his house drunk and under the influence of drugs and demanded that he perform a ritual to cure him of the effects of his hangover.

Preliminary analysis indicates that the death was due to heart failure.

In the camp of oligarchs with anti-war positions, there are eight, having in common great fortunes, connections to the circles of power in the Kremlin and to gas.

On the morning of February 25, the day after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Aleksander Tyulyakov, a top executive in the Corporate Security division of Gazprom, the Russian gas giant under the Kremlin’s and, more specifically, Putin’s control, was found dead at his home in St. Petersburg. The press points out that he was found hanged in his garage.

Tyulyakov’s death came about a month after another Gazprom executive, Leonid Shulman, was found lifeless at home with his wrists slashed in the same Russian city.

On the 28th of February, it was the turn of Mikhail Watfordan energy industry heavyweight, was found dead in his home in Surrey, UK, where he lived with his family and built a real estate empire.

His death was ruled a suicide by hanging, and the British authorities considered that it was not possible to determine with certainty the causes of death.

The Russian millionaire changed his name from Tolstosheya to Watford when he moved to the UK in 2000.

In March of this year, the corpses of the billionaire Vasily Melnikov and his family were found in his luxury apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, western Russia.

The information released shows that the four people were stabbed to death. The official version indicates that Melnikov murdered his family and then committed suicide, which neighbors and other family members disagree with.

The oligarch built his fortune in a company in the health sector that was the target of sanctions launched by Western countries in the context of the war against Ukraine.

Sergei Protosenya, as well as his wife and daughter, were found dead on April 19 in the Lloret de Mar region of Spain. The tycoon was the leader of Novatek, the Russian gas giant, and had a fortune valued at 400 million euros.

The oligarch is said to have hanged himself, while the other two victims were fatally stabbed. The surviving son and other family members reject the official thesis of suicide and denounce that the deaths were the work of professional killers.

The case is still being investigated by the Catalan police.

The day before, in Moscow, the oligarch Vladislav Avayevhis wife and 13-year-old daughter were found lifeless in a Moscow apartment by their 26-year-old surviving daughter.

Once again, the official version was that Avayev, a former Putin adviser and former vice president of Russia’s third largest bank, Gazprombank, murdered his wife and daughter and then committed suicide.

In May, it was time to Andrei Krukovskydirector of the luxury resort in Sochi, Krasnaya Polyana, owned by Gazprom, has died, allegedly after falling off a cliff during a hike.

Two months later, Yuri VoronovCEO of the logistics and transport company AstraShipping, is said to have committed suicide after a firearm was found next to his corpse, discovered in St Petersburg.

The latest influential man to die under suspicious circumstances in Russia was Vladimir Nikolayevich Sungorkineditor-in-chief of the Russian state newspaper ‘Komsomolskaya Pravda’ and an ally of Vladimir Putin.

Despite not being an oligarch, it is still a leading figure in the Russian state apparatus, considering that the newspaper was an important propaganda platform used by the Kremlin to disseminate its official narrative and to control the flows of information that reached the Russian population.

Sungorkin, 68, reportedly suffered a “stroke” last Wednesday while on a business trip.