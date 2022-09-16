Streaming: Queens and Kings of England movies and series – 09/16/2022 – Illustrated

This is the edition of Maratonar, the newsletter of Sheet that helps you find yourself in the midst of so many options for series and movies on streaming. Do you want to receive it every Friday in your email? sign up below.

If you put together all the movies and series related to the English monarchy, the result would be a beautiful “Game of Thrones” – without incest (as far as we know) and dragons.

The selection below brings a small overview of what is available on streaming, passing through the reigns of Anne, Henry 8th, Victoria, George 6th, Elizabeth 1st and 2nd.

Becoming Elizabeth

The recently released series depicts the tumultuous adolescence of Elizabeth, daughter of Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn. The plot begins in 1547, when the death of the king plunges the country into a political and social crisis. As a man, younger brother Edward assumes the throne at the age of ten, with sisters Mary (Catholic and daughter of Catherine of Aragon) and Elizabeth (Protestant) in the line of succession. The final episode ends with plenty of story for a second season, yet to be confirmed. Elizabeth the 1st had two feature films starring Cate Blanchett, but they aren’t included in any streaming catalogs… apparently.



Available on Starzplay (1 season, 8 episodes)

The king’s speech

In the 1930s, before taking the crown as George 6th, Prince Albert (Colin Firth), also known as the Duke of York, had a stuttering problem – a serious problem in times when the main means of communication with the masses was the radio. To help him, his wife (Helena Bonham-Carter) hires a speech therapist (Geoffrey Rush) who uses unconventional methods. Among historical facts relevant to the crown, the film shows the friendship between the king and the therapist. Winner of 4 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor (Firth). Read the movie review at Sheet.



Available on HBO Max (118 min.)

two queens

Queen consort of France, Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan) is widowed just two years after their marriage. She then returns to her native Scotland to claim the throne, already held by her English cousin Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie). The feature follows the battles and intrigue caused by the relationship between the two, between admiration and rivalry. Read the movie review at Sheet.



Only available for rental, Prime or Google Play, for R$ 6.90 (124 min.)

The favorite

Yargos Lanthimos’ amusing film shows two women — Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) and maid Abigail (Emma Stone)— vying for Queen Anne’s (Olivia Colman, Oscar for best actress) preference in a court full of characters. cartoons Despite the spoiled and tantrum figure in the long, Anne played an important role for the crown. It was during her reign (1702 to 1714) that the unification of Scotland and England took place, making her the first queen of Great Britain. Read the review on Sheet.



Available on Star+ (119 min.)

The Man Who Didn’t Sell His Soul

The man who did not corrupt his soul, in this case, was Sir Thomas More (Paul Scofield), a Catholic with high rank in the court of Henry VIII (Robert Shaw) and who preferred to resign his position when the king decided to break with the Catholic Church to marry Anne Boleyn. Fred Zinnemann’s film won six Oscars in 1967, including best picture — and Vanessa Redgrave gave up her fee for her small role as Anne Boleyn.



Available on HBO Max (120 min.)

The Young Queen Victoria

The film follows the politics and the climate of intrigue surrounding the crown that would be Victoria (Emily Blunt) as soon as she turned 18, in the early 19th century. , shortly before the coronation. But she is also courted by the British Prime Minister, Lord Melbourne. Victoria spent 63 years on the throne and was the longest-serving queen before Elizabeth II. Read the movie review at Sheet.

Available on Prime Video (104 min.)

The other

The screenplay by Peter Morgan (the same as “The Queen” and “The Crown”) creates a kind of love triangle with the sisters Anne and Mary Boleyn and King Henry the 8th, who was already married to Catherine (then it was a love quartet ?) In the plot, after the queen consort Catherine loses another child, the king (Eric Bana) is introduced to the Boleyn sisters. At first, he falls in love with Maria (Scarlett Johansson), but ends up seduced by Ana (Natalie Portman). However, Anne’s ambition to become queen fuels the crisis in the royal marriage – divorce was forbidden. Henrique buys the fight with the Pope and breaks with the Catholic Church, causing a little trouble or two down the road.

Available on HBO Max (115 min.)

The Queen

The royal family faces an institutional crisis after the tragic death of Princess Diana, the very popular Lady Di, especially due to the delay of Queen Elizabeth II (Helen Mirren) to speak. Who tries to advise her is the newly appointed Prime Minister Tony Blair (Michael Sheen). With a screenplay by Peter Morgan, the film portrays the Queen’s privacy in the days following her death and won Helen Mirren an Oscar. Available on Starzplay, not to be confused with Starplus.

Available on Starzplay (103 min.)

The Crown

Yes, the queen has always been a pop icon, but no movie or series has made the royal family as popular as “The Crown” or “The Queen”—in fact, they both have the same screenwriter, Peter Morgan. The first two seasons show the coronation, crises and insecurities of Elizabeth II, played by Claire Foy. In the third and fourth seasons, she is replaced by Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), who gives a colder portrayal of the monarch, and weighty supporting characters such as Princess Diana and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher appear. Season five, with Imelda Staunton taking the crown, is scheduled for November. Read the series review at Sheet.

Available on Netflix (4 seasons, 40 episodes)

Victoria and Abdul: The Queen’s Confidant

The young Indian Abdul goes to England to bring a gift to Queen Victoria on her golden jubilee. However, he breaks protocol and glares at the monarch, which draws the queen’s attention. Gradually, she gets to know him better in long conversations that provoke jealousy and questions at court. This is the second film in which Judi Dench plays Queen Victoria (the previous one was “Your Majesty, Mrs. Brown”—which I couldn’t even find for location). But the actress only won the Oscar (for supporting role) for the role of Queen Elizabeth I, in “Shakespeare in Love”. Read the movie review at Sheet.

Available on Apple TV+, for rent, for R$9.90 (112 min.)

And more: documentaries

The Queen: Mother and Monarch

2022 documentary portrays Elizabeth from the moment of her coronation. As the name implies, the production (which is the size of a series episode) is dedicated to showing the contradictions and difficulties in the matriarch’s roles as mother and monarch.

Available on HBO Max (46 min.)

The Royal House of Windsor

The documentary draws on expert analysis of the crown and official documents, including government memos, letters and diaries, and promises to reveal some of the secrets of the family that now occupies the throne. The first episode begins in 1917, during World War I, and goes through the coronations of George 6th and his daughter, Elizabeth 2nd. Today, it would be interesting to hop on the latest episodes, which highlight Charles, both in his marital crises and in political issues, in which he sometimes diverged from the Queen.

Available on Netflix (6 episodes)

What’s new

entrapped

After two seasons of the Icelandic series “Trapped”, detective Andri (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) is back in “Entrapped”, with six episodes. At the beginning of the plot, Andri, who had exchanged homicides for financial crimes, returns after the murder of a young man from a religious sect who, years earlier, had been considered a suspect in the disappearance of his girlfriend. The addition of the series’ name in front of it intelligently ties the situations that Andri lived through in previous seasons and pins the outcome of this one. Suggestion is to marathon the three years.

Available on Netflix (1 season, 6 episodes) + “Trapped” (2 seasons, 20 episodes)

Licorice Pizza

The film follows the trajectory of two young men (she is a little older, which causes some conflicts) who flirt and eventually fall in love with the effervescent scenery of San Fernando Valley, in San Francisco, in the early 1970s as a backdrop. . Paul Thomas Anderson’s production was nominated for Oscars for film, direction and screenplay, but it didn’t win any. The cast includes previously unknown Alana Haim and newcomer Cooper Hoffman, son of Philip Seymour Hoffman. Read the movie review at Sheet.

Available on Prime Video (133 min.)

intimate sins

Great movie from 2006 that was (and came out) in the Netflix catalog now arrives on HBO Max. The plot takes place in an American suburb, where a stay-at-home mother (Kate Winslet) meets an unemployed father (Patrick Wilson). Frustrated in their respective marriages, the two begin an extramarital affair; at the same time, the neighborhood’s apparent tranquility is shaken by the return of a man who has been accused of pedophilia in the past. Read the movie review at Sheet.

Available on HBO Max (137 min.)

free tips

The break up

Couple disagrees about staying in Iran. While she wants to leave the country to give her daughter more opportunities, he wants to stay to take care of her father, who suffers from Alzheimer’s. Thus, they decide to separate, which forces the man to hire a young woman to help with the household chores and the care of her father. After a disagreement, he pushes the girl, who was hiding a pregnancy, and causes an abortion. The case will end up in the courts. Oscar winner for foreign film. Read the movie review at Sheet.

Available at Sesc Digital Cinema at Home, free of charge, until 11/15 (123 min.)