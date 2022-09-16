Succession’s Brian Cox Defends Amber Heard, Criticizes Johnny Depp

Brian Cox, Logan Roy of Succession, defends Amber Heard and says Fairfax jury loved Johnny Depp in interview with The Times

The actor Brian Coxwhich is on the air for the prestigious series Succession, said he’s sorry for Amber Heard, more specifically about the way the actress was treated by the media during the televised justice case promoted by her ex-husband, also an actor, Johnny Depp. He’s already shown that he doesn’t like Depp publicly.

In his autobiography published in 2021, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, Brian Cox described Johnny as “overrated,” as well as criticizing several other big-name actors. He even publicly apologized to the interpreter of Edward Scissor Hands and said he regrets what he said.

On the Depp v Heard case, in which the Jack Sparrow interpreter sued his ex-wife for defamation, Cox told the magazine The Times:“The public loves him”. When the reporter suggested that the jury in the case, all residents of the small town of Fairfax, Virginia, loved him too, Brian laughed: “Well, of course they love him.”

“I feel sorry for the woman [Amber]I think she got the hard part of it all,” said the actor, finally concluding his opinion on the case.

Known for playing patriarch Logan Roy in Succession, Brian Cox spared no criticism of anyone. When taking the stage during the presentation of the category Best Drama Seriesat EMMY 2022, Cox and series creator, Jesse Armstrongjoked that their victory “involved more votes than the coronation of the King Charles III.“The son of Elizabeth II assumed the throne of England after the monarch’s death last Thursday (08).

