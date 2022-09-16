Sure is NO SIGNAL? What is happening with the operator?

Have you ever been in the situation of needing to send a message, access the Internet or make a call and your cell phone has no signal? This, of course, is something that can get a lot of people in trouble or delay a lot of people’s day.

If you use Claro operator, you may have lost signal. Customers using the Claro telephone network may have been surprised by the operator’s lack of signal. The reports were many and happened mainly through the social network Twitter. Consumers claimed in tweets that voice and mobile internet services could not be used. Want to know more? Check the article.

Of course there is no signal

At least so far, there is still no explanation as to what may have caused the crash and the absence of the Claro signal. However, the company used its official channels to announce that it is aware of the failure. According to the company’s response to customers, the company is already working to be able to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

First of all, it is important to highlight that the absence of an end of the Claro network affected customers in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. This means that consumers in the capital and surrounding cities could not make use of the mobile network or voice services.

According to reports on Twitter, several cities in the interior of the state were without signal. Among them are the municipalities of Jundiaí, Piracicaba and more.

According to the evidence, cell phones could indicate two situations. Or that they were out of area or that there was a signal only in cases of emergency call.

Increase in complaints

The platform that specializes in monitoring online services, DownDetector, recorded an increase in the number of complaints about Claro. According to the tool’s data, as of 7:30 am on September 16, records marked a sharp rise.

In addition, Google also recorded an increase in the number of searches on how to get technical support for the telephone network.

On Twitter, for example, several people commented on the lack of signal. Some customers made ironic tweets and others vented about the situation of relying only on Wi-Fi.

Problem solved

Claro released a statement on Friday morning, in which it informs that it knows that some locations in the state of São Paulo had no network signal at the beginning of the 16th. Thus, in the same note released, the company also says that its teams of collaborators worked on solving the problem. Now, the situation would be resolved and the mobile network signal would be working once again.

However, there has not been, at least until now, an information about what may have caused this problem in several places in the state of São Paulo. In addition, the company also did not report the total number of customers who ended up being affected by the signal drop.

