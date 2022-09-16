Test: iPhone 14 Pro Max loses to 13 Pro Max on battery

One of the things that many people consider when buying a new smartphone is the ability of the drums — and this may even be a decisive factor for anyone thinking of changing a relatively recent model of iPhone by some of the new generation.

Last year, we already showed that the iPhone 13 Pro arrived giving the previous generation model a real bath when it comes to battery. But will the iPhones 14 repeat this feat?

To begin with, it is worth remembering that the apple does not disclose the capacity of the batteries that equip its devices, but analyzes already indicate that the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a component of 4,323mAha number slightly lower than the iPhone 13 Pro Max (from 4,352mAh).

But does this difference result in less battery life, in practice? This is what the traditional test carried out by the YouTuber Mrwhosethebosswhich compared the iPhone 14 Pro Max to both the 14 Pro and previous generations of Apple’s smartphone.

After an hour of browsing the internet, on social networks and playing videos on YouTube, the iPhone 14 Pro Max remained superior with 95% of autonomy, against 92% of the 14 Pro and 91% of the 14. The iPhone 13, of the previous generation, had with only 85%.

After 1h30, the iPhones 14 Pro started to distance themselves from the others, with the Pro Max model still noting 89% of battery, against 85% of the 14 Pro, 82% of the 14 and 77% of the 13.

After 5h30 of use, when the iPhone SE had already “dead”, the 14 Pro Max remained resistant with its 42% battery life — the 14 Pro was at 33%, while the 14 was at 27% and the 13 at 25%.

Incredibly, even though practically the entire comparison was ahead of the iPhone 13, the 14 “died” around 7:13 am — while the predecessor still had 2% battery. It unloaded about two minutes later.

The iPhone 14 Pro, as expected, was the penultimate device to download — around 7:49 am — while the iPhone 14 Pro Max still had 19%. He “died” almost 2 hours later, after 9:23 am.

Although a “direct” comparison with the two devices running the same tasks would be more appropriate, the iPhone 14 Pro Max fell short of the 13 Pro Max in a similar test carried out last year, when the device lasted 9:52.

It may be little difference, but (it seems) the negligible decrease in battery size ended up being reflected in autonomy, too.

There are controversies…

A test carried out by Tom’s Guidein turn, showed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max managed to stand out from its predecessor — even with a smaller battery and features like the Always-On Display.

The test consisted of comparing some smartphone models on the market, which were exposed to continuous web browsing (by LTE or 5G) until unloading adjusted with 150 nits of brightness.

The ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro was the champion with 15:30 battery life, followed by the iPhone 14 Pro Max and its 14:42. The iPhone 13 Pro Max, in turn, lasted 12h16 — a few hours less than the new model.

