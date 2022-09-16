Texas sends 2 buses with immigrants to US Vice President’s home in Washington

  • Bernd Debusmann Jr & Nathan Williams
  • BBC News

Migrants in Washington DC

Credit, EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

photo caption,

Migrants outside the US Vice President's residence in Washington DC on Sept.

Two buses carrying immigrants were sent from Texas to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington residence on Thursday, amid a growing political dispute over immigration.

The state’s Republican governor said the move was intentional and called for stricter immigration policies.

The episode came a day after Florida sent immigrants to a Massachusetts island.

Both states appear to be stepping up a tactic in which states with Republican governors send migrants to Democratic regions.

