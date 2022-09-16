The details the queen herself chose for her funeral

A two-minute national silence is announced for the end of the state funeral service on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II planned part of her funeral, according to Buckingham Palace. Among the requests of the monarch, who died last week at the age of 96, is the performance of a song by her official bagpiper.

The funeral, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19/09), will likely be one of the biggest ceremonial events held in Britain since the Second World War.

The entire country will observe two minutes of silence when the event ends, just before noon local time.

The ceremony, with its choice of music and readings, is expected to reflect the Queen’s personal choices for her own funeral.

Palace aides say she was consulted on every step.

Among those who have confirmed their attendance at the funeral are US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Jair Bolsonaro, president and re-election candidate in Brazil.

In addition to members of the British monarchy, politicians and world leaders, another 200 people are expected to attend the funeral, including some friends who attended the Queen’s birthday, and professionals who worked on the Covid-19 pandemic.

One such guest is Tony Gledhill, an 84-year-old retired police officer who has been awarded the George Cross, the UK’s highest civilian award. He became known after being shot 15 times and surviving. “I’m incredibly thrilled to have been called up,” he said.

The official organizer of Monday’s events, Earl Marshal Edward Fitzalan-Howard, Duke of Norfolk, said his role was “both humble and terrifying”.

The Duke, who took the hereditary office in 2002, said Monday’s event aims to “unite people across the world with people of all faiths”.

The events will begin with a procession: the queen’s coffin will be transported from Westminster Hall, where she currently stands, to the abbey.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his brother William, the new Prince of Wales, will once again walk behind the queen’s coffin during the procession.

The coffin will be placed in a carriage that was used at the funerals of Edward 7th, George 5th, George 6th and Winston Churchill. The vehicle will be pulled by 142 sailors from the UK’s Royal Navy.

At the end of the funeral, a horn will be blown, followed by two minutes of silence across the country. The conclusion of the funeral will be marked by a song played by the Queen’s official piper.

After the ceremony at the abbey, the coffin will be carried in another procession to the Arch of Wellington – the route will be led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and staff members from the NHS, the UK’s public health service.

The coffin will then be transported to Windsor Castle through the streets, before a 4pm event at St George’s Chapel, led by the Chancellor of Windsor and with a congregation that includes the royal family and some of the Queen’s personal staff.

As the coffin is laid to rest, the Archbishop of Canterbury will read a blessing and the piper will play another song.

The monarchy jeweler will then collect the crown from the coffin and return it to the Tower of London.

A private funeral, aimed at family members, will be held at 7:30 pm London time.

The queen will be buried in the King George Sixth Memorial Chapel. The coffin will sit next to that of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died last year.

The London sky will be empty during the two-minute silence as Heathrow Airport will halt all take-offs and landings for 30 minutes from 11:40am.

Some activities will be interrupted at the airport to ensure silence during the ceremonies in Windsor.