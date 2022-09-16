The Northern Man was a commercial success, says studio

President of Productions and Acquisitions at Focus Features, Kiska Higgs guarantees that The Man in the North became a commercial success, despite having grossed US$ 69 million around the world.

Its budget is estimated to be $90 million.

“Actually, it ended up being a victory as far as the financial side is concerned. There was a special set of circumstances surrounding its theatrical release, and then Home Video. I know in the press it wasn’t put up as a hit, but things worked out for us.”

declared to The Hollywood Reporter.

“There are other ways to monetize things, at least here at Universal. But, some lessons were definitely learned from a creative perspective. Still, I don’t look back thinking that we could have done something different.”

Higgs referenced the feature film’s marketing, which tried to sell a big action epic, the actual approach being quite different.

the man of the north follows a story of revenge and madness of a prince. Set at the height of Landnámsöld, in the year 914, Prince Amleth is about to come of age and take the place of his father, King Horvendill, who ends up being brutally murdered.

Amelth eventually discovers that his uncle is the culprit, but without kidnapping Amleth’s mother first.

The boy then swears that one day he would return to avenge his father and kill his uncle. Twenty years later, now Amleth, a Viking man who survives plundering Slavic villages, meets a seer. She in turn reminds him that the time has come to fulfill the promise she made a long time ago: to save her mother, kill her uncle and avenge her father. The former prince then sets out on an odyssey in search of his uncle.

In addition to the direction Robert Eggers also worked on the screenplay alongside Sjon Sigurdsson.

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Nicole Kidman (Aquaman), Ethan Hawke (Training Day), Claes Bang (Dracula) and Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse) are in the main cast.