The Resident, season 6: premiere date, history and all about

Medical dramas have proven to be one of the most enduring entertainment genres. TV fans have had many opportunities to follow the stories of doctors and patients. The examples are many and different: General Hospital, House, The Knick, Under Pressure, Grey’s Anatomy and The Resident. Medical series are often driven by intense emergencies and interpersonal dramas between patients, doctors, family and friends.

The Resident It originally premiered in early 2018. The show has proven to be a tremendous draw when it comes to viewership, with Season 5 garnering an average of 3.1 million viewers per episode.

Who’s on the roster?

The Resident, like many medical dramas, has a robust and varied cast. The show primarily follows Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), and he is joined by many other doctors, nurses, and specialists who deal with serious illness. Unfortunately for Hawkins, he suffers from a rather potent heartbreaking event that leads to him losing Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) following a tragic accident in Season 5.

not only The Resident has many returning actors, but some have even been promoted to recurring cast members, such as Andrew McCarthy, who plays Ian Sullivan, and Kaley Ronayne as Cade Sullivan. As reported by TVLine, Ronayne is promoted to series regular following VanCamp’s departure and will serve as Hawkins’ love interest.

What is the story of season 6 of The Resident?

The 5th season of The Resident ended with a lot of questions surrounding Conrad Hawkins’ future, and it looks like a lot of questions will be answered in Year 6. In an interview with Deadline, executive producer Andrew Chapman explained what fans can expect from Season 6 by saying, “We have a lot of stories planned for Season 6. The wedding of Bell, Cade and her narcissistic father, and Billie and her desire for Conrad.“

He continued: “But we also want to delve into our classic, inexplicable medical histories: addiction among doctors, corruption of medicine through money, doctors allowed to practice when they shouldn’t, street violence and its catastrophic effect on hospitals. Fear not, The Resident will continue to tackle American health issues in every episode.”

With that in mind, then, it looks like Season 6 will feature as much relationship drama as the medical emergencies and treatments that drama enthusiasts have come to expect from the series.

What is the release date for season 6 of The Resident?

Fortunately for fans of The Resident, they won’t have to wait much longer for the series to return. According to Premiere Date, The Resident has an official release date of September 20, 2022.

Before season 6 was confirmed, Andrew Chapman told Cinema Blend: “Things will be left open. We hope we have season 6. This is really about closing in on certain relationships but then following through on others.” So it looks like Season 6 will give fans some resolution to the Season 5 drama.

Trailer promises intense start to new stories

The official Twitter account of The Resident posted a brief teaser for the first episode of season 6, and it definitely looks like it’s going to be a pretty intense episode. The teaser shows several images of many characters, and it looks like some complications will occur with the pregnancy. You can feel the tension in the trailer as the doctors try to figure out what exactly is going on. And longtime fans of the series know they will do whatever they can to save lives.

In addition to the medical drama, it looks like there will also be a lot of internal struggles and feelings exposed. As mentioned earlier, there is a growing love triangle in the series, as well as interactions between family members. There’s also a scene of a character consuming pills, who seeks to further explore the dangers of addiction. Ultimately, season 6 of The Resident aims to close the previous plots and, at the same time, open up much more.