The ridiculous movie, on Netflix, which is also a treat and fun assured for 87 minutes

Cinema takes advantage of the many details that remain for an inestimable time between the lines of life, as few artistic manifestations can, waiting for those who are interested in them and unveil them. The supernatural creatures that leave the grave in the dead of night, when no one sees it, and take the cities as if they still lived, have been part of fantastic literature since at least the Middle Ages (476-1453), when stories about witches also became popular. and vampires, being that witches really existed and ended up being burned at the stakes of the Inquisition and the plots of vampires have some historical reliability largely due to the figure as terrifying as suggestive of the Romanian count Vladímir Drákul (1431-1476). The origin of zombies is much less accurate. Born in African tribes from time immemorial, the hodu, a set of black magic rituals practiced in Central American countries, such as Haiti, for example, would be able to make the dead come back to life, with almost always perverse intentions, whether to avenge a relative killed in inhumane circumstances in one of the countless fratricidal conflicts of a native people against another, for the dispute of the hegemony of a certain region, or for reasons more affected to the feeling, as the wounded pride of a man exchanged for the woman loved by his greatest rival.

Ruben Fleischer, however, has no inclination for the serious arguments the undead can engender. His “Zombieland” (2009) lends itself to making all the fun it can about the very peculiar condition of corpses that don’t procreate, but have energy for everything else, although here they don’t do so well and serve only as great extras, making the story the perfect revenge for humans bored after a recent apocalypse. Fleischer unfolds the humor without much refinement of the script by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese in sequences where the talent of the quartet of protagonists remains unquestionable, so much so that the original production gave birth to another feature, and the third seems to be more than just a possibility.

As it could not be otherwise, zombies try to dominate what is left of the world, more by what we would call survival instinct than by an uncontrollable desire to kill and subjugate the living. The narrator of Jesse Eisenberg appears on a deserted road, taken by overturned cars, until he is surprised by the character of Woody Harrelson, a name always welcome when you want to give personality to a story. The two introduce themselves with the names of their respective homelands: Eisenberg wants to return to Columbus, Ohio, in the Midwest of the United States, while Harrelson goes to sunny Tallahassee, capital of Florida. The geographic blague continues as Emma Stone’s Wichita and her younger sister Abigail Breslin’s Little Rock also appear out of nowhere to complete the troupe. From that point, the director strengthens the interaction of the four, who have rare chemistry, which is certainly essential for such a personal project to take off.

The narrative takes on the air of a non-predictable road movie, in which Fleischer offers the chance for Eisenberg, Harrelson, Stone and Breslin to have the same prominence, each in their own time. The brucutu Tallahassee teases Columbus, a guy capable of keeping himself flat and even sweet even with a shotgun – which he never learns to handle – in his hand, and the two end up forging a partnership as unlikely as it is captivating. On the other front, Wernick and Reese’s text deciphers the somewhat hazy figures of Wichita and Little Rock mentioning the small blows they lived with before the world reached the anteroom of the collapse. Undoubtedly, the unforgettable passages of the plot, ingenious, succeed each other in the plot led by Bill Murray playing himself in the skin of a very receptive host to unknown and half-baked visitors, with the right to professional infidelities and a departure from the scene worthy of its versatility, simply hilarious.

Movie: Zombieland

Direction: Ruben Fleischer

Year: 2009

Genres: Horror/Comedy/Adventure/Road movie

Note: 8/10