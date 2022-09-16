The Walking Dead | Norman Reedus is excited about Daryl spin-off

The series The Walking Dead is coming to an end, but the story of some of its protagonists will continue through several spin-offs. Norman Reedus opened up about the Daryl Dixon-focused series and the location it takes place.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reedus talked about how the setting of the new TWD series will imply Daryl’s life. The actor confirmed that he passed through France for the production of the series.

The series will follow Daryl as he wakes up on the European continent and tries to remember how he got there. This unfolds in several missions for the character until he manages to return home.

Reedus also emphasized how different this spin-off will be from The Walking Deadfar beyond its location, after all, the original series was mostly set in the United States.

“We knew we wanted to do a show that went in the opposite direction, just because we didn’t want to do the same thing. So that’s what we’re doing. And it will be very different. The story is quite different. The characters are very different. There’s a different tone, there’s a different light, there’s a different sound. It’s a totally different vibe… I’ve been looking for locations here and stuff, but it’s even more than just location. It’s the things we love about these characters and shows, but it’s going to be new, which I’m excited about.”

Daryl is one of the main characters in The Walking Dead, having debuted in the series in the second season. negan of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Maggie from Lauren Cohanwill also star in their own spinoff titled The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Daryl’s series still doesn’t have a name and was announced in September 2020. At first, the series would also feature Carol (Melissa McBride), but she ended up dropping out of the project. the showrunner Angela Kang also left. Despite all the setbacks, Reedus seems optimistic about the spinoff.

The Walking Dead is a series based on a comic book of the same name that shows the survivors of a post-apocalyptic world infested by undead dubbed walkers.

These survivors not only have to deal with the paths that are everywhere, but also with other living ones, who show the worst side of the human being.

The final part of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will be released on October 2nd, with the final episode scheduled to air on November 20th.

Source: EW

