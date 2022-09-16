These Apple Models Are Worth Buying Now

With the launch of the iPhone 14, on September 7, several models of Apple’s smartphone had their prices reduced here.

This is because with a new iPhone on the market, previous generations automatically depreciate, making the devices cheaper.

So, if you are a fan of Apple products, this is the best time to buy an iPhone, as they are cheaper and the new model has not yet arrived in Brazil.

Next, tilt separated the best iPhones for you who want, in short, to buy a cell phone from the apple or update your device.

All models on the list below are compatible with the 5G network, which has already reached 15 Brazilian capitals. It’s not a necessity yet, but if you plan to keep your phone for a few years, it’s worth securing the new technology.

iPhone SE (3rd generation) (128GB)

Price: from BRL 4,699 to BRL 3,419.10 (27% discount)

It has the same design as the iPhone 8 — and its predecessor —, but has an A15 Bionic processor, the most modern Apple has. The low-cost model is the most basic and simple that Apple currently has. The iPhone SE can be found cheaper on Amazon than on Apple’s official website.

iPhone 12 (128GB)

Price: from BRL 6,999 to BRL 4,920.05 (30% discount)

The iPhone 12 has an A14 Bionic processor and cameras that perform well in low light. By comparison, the iPhone 14 has improved performance and battery life, a 120Hz display, and upgraded rear camera sensors. It can be found cheaper on Amazon than on the Apple website.

iPhone 12 mini (128GB)

Price: from BRL 5,699 to BRL 4,236 (26% discount)

This model shares the same specs as the iPhone 12, from processor to camera setup. What changes is its size. Thus, the model has an older design, lower performance and battery life, in addition to not so updated rear camera sensors, compared to the iPhone 14. The model was discontinued by Apple.

iPhone 13 (128GB)

Price: from BRL 7,599 to BRL 5,799 (24% discount)

The iPhone 13 offers more speed, slightly better cameras, and longer battery life compared to its predecessor. Regarding the iPhone 14, there are many similarities, including the A15 Bionic processor and the design. It can be found cheaper on Amazon than on the Apple website.

iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB)

Price: from BRL 8,673.65 to BRL 7,829 (10% discount)

The 13 Pro Max model is the top of the line of the generation that precedes the iPhone 14. The settings are basically the same as the iPhone 13, but its camera stands out because of the longer zoom range. The screen is slightly larger — 6.7 inches versus 6.1 — and its battery also lasts longer — up to 28 hours of video playback, according to the manufacturer.

iPhone 13 mini (128GB)

Price: from BRL 6374 to BRL 5,109 (BRL 20 discount)

The model has great cameras and good battery life. It retains the same iPhone 13 experience, including the powerful A15 Bionic processor and high-quality (albeit smaller) display. Overall, it has several similarities with the recently released iPhone 14.

