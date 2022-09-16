Three-time champion, Corinthians will play in the seventh final of the Copa do Brasil; see the clashes | Corinthians

The classification of Corinthians for the final of the Copa do Brasil, when eliminating Fluminense, is the seventh in the history of the competition, which had as its first year of dispute 1989.

Three-time champion, Timão lifted the cup in 1995, 2002 and 2009.

Thus, Timão will seek a title that has not come in the last 12 editions of the tournament. With nine titles for Corinthians, goalkeeper Cássio will try once again the unprecedented achievement for his gallery.

That’s because, in 2018, Timão reached the decision, but lost the cup to Cruzeiro. That was Corinthians’ third runner-up in the Copa do Brasil, adding to those in 2001 and 2008.

Below, remember the Timão finals:

Led by Eduardo Amorim, Corinthians was champion with two victories against Grêmio de Felipão in the finals. At Pacaembu, Timão won by 2 to 1, with goals from Viola and Marcelinho Carioca, from free kicks. At the Olímpico, Timão made it 1-0, again with Marcelinho, securing the national title.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s Timão found Grêmio again, then in Tite’s hands, in that year’s decision. Luck, however, would be different. At the Olímpico, the teams drew 2-2, with white goals scored by Marcelinho and Muller. The return to Morumbi was painful: a 3-1 defeat, with the only goal scored by Timão by Ewerton.

Just a year after the sadness of 2001, Timão returned to the final and against an underdog: the Brasiliense of coach Péricles Chamusca. Commanded by Carlos Alberto Parreira, Corinthians that year was a machine and forwarded the title by beating the Federal District team 2-1 at home, with two goals from Deivid. On the way back, in Boca do Jacaré, the 1-1 tie guaranteed the cup. Deivid, again, was Timão’s marker.

In the year of Corinthian reconstruction, when Timão played and won the Série B of the Brasileirão, coach Mano Menezes’ team narrowly missed winning the Copa do Brasil. In São Paulo, Timão beat coach Nelsinho Baptista’s Sport 3-1, with goals from Dentinho, Herrera and Acosta, but Enílton’s goal in stoppage time ended up being decisive. That’s because, on Ilha do Retiro, Sport made it 2-0 and got the title and the spot in Libertadores the following year.

It was only the following year, with Ronaldo Fenômeno in charge of Mano’s team’s attack, that the tri came. Against Internacional de Tite, Timão scored 2-0 at Pacaembu, with goals from Ronaldo and Jorge Henrique. Then, in Beira-Rio, Timão opened 2 to 0 with goals from Jorge Henrique and André Santos, took the tie by 2 to 2 in the second stage, but secured the cup even playing away from home.

The last Corinthians final was quite painful for the fan. In a bad year in the Brasileirão, Timão advanced to the decision with coach Jair Ventura, but lost both games in the final: 1-0 at Mineirão and 2-1 at Neo Química Arena. The second game, by the way, ended up being marked by the annulment of a goal by Pedrinho by VAR, which until today no Corinthians can swallow.

