TikTok announces function identical to BeReal; know how it will work | Social networks

TikTok announced this Thursday (15) a new feature for sharing spontaneous and real-time videos: TikTok Now. With it, users will receive a daily notification, at random times, asking them to post an image or video of up to 10 seconds showing what they are doing at that exact moment – just like in the BeReal app, which, like TikTok, is also available. for Android and iPhone (iOS). In this new function, the front and rear cameras will be used simultaneously. The tool is being tested and should cover the entire social network community in the coming weeks.

1 of 2 TikTok launches feature for sharing photos and instant videos, similar to the BeReal app; know all about the news — Photo: Publicity/Pixabay TikTok launches feature for sharing instant photos and videos, similar to the BeReal app; know all about the news — Photo: Publicity/Pixabay

In the United States, the novelty can be accessed through its own section in the app. In other regions of the world, you will need to download a specific application, called TikTok Now. According to the publication made on the company’s official website this Thursday (15), the user experience will be improved in the app according to the public’s perceptions about this new content creation format. So far, it is not known which platforms it will be released for, but it is possible that it will be for Android and iPhone.

The idea of ​​the new app is essentially the same as the BeReal app, which also seeks to encourage people to be “real”. In addition to TikTok, another social network that is currently testing to adopt this type of feature is Instagram itself, also available for iPhone and Android.

A possible difference between the apps is that, in BeReal, if many attempts to post are made, the app “snitches” the action to the other contacts, since the goal is to be as natural as possible. For now, it remains to be seen whether TikTok Now will work that way too.

2 of 2 With TikTok Now, users must publish photos or videos using the phone’s front and rear camera – the idea is to spontaneously share moments — Photo: Disclosure/TikTok With TikTok Now, users must publish photos or videos using the phone’s front and rear camera – the idea is to spontaneously share moments — Photo: Disclosure/TikTok

Also, on TikTok Now, according to what was released by the company, users under the age of 16 will have a private account by default, while those under 18 will not be able to share their content in the Explore tab. In addition, only friends of people between the ages of 13 and 15 will be able to leave comments on their publications – a measure that seeks to avoid unwanted interactions with this younger audience.

Those over 18, in turn, will have more sharing options. In addition to your friends, the wider community of the platform will also be able to view published content, according to the defined privacy settings. It will also be possible to block other people and choose the comments that will appear on the content, as well as the possibility to report actions that may violate TikTok’s community guidelines. Please note that there is no release date yet.

with information from TikTok and Engadget

