To Stay at Home: 4 streaming news and a national thriller recommendation

For this week’s Pra Ficar em Casa, I bring four news from streaming services and the recommendation of a national film that deserved more prominence.

Let’s check it out:

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

Post-apocalyptic warriors Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock need to rely even more on their wits. Now, they find themselves in a relentless battle against smarter, faster, and seemingly indestructible zombies.

Starring Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone, the sequel to the 2009 action movie is available on Netflix.

Cobra Kai, season 5 (2018-)

Years after losing the great karate tournament, Johnny Lawrence seeks to give new meaning to his life and opens the Cobra Kai dojo. With that, he ends up reigniting his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.

Set years after the events of the movie Karate Kid 1984, the Netflix original drama comedy series reaches its fifth season.

Licorice Pizza (2021)

A student wants to become recognized as an actor. However, when he falls in love with a young woman a few years older, he finds all his beliefs put in check.

Critically acclaimed and nominated for Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, Licorice Pizza is available on Prime Video.

Pinocchio (2022)

Live-action remake of the 1940’s Disney classic that tells the story of a puppet who makes a living after a request made by his creator and goes on many adventures to prove that he deserves to become a real boy.

The film stars Tom Hanks and is now available on Disney+.

The Wolf Behind the Door (2013)

A child is kidnapped and his parents, Bernardo and Sylvia, decide to go to the police station. The delegate decides to interrogate them separately and discovers that Bernardo had a lover, Rosa, who is also taken to the scene for investigations. From testimonies, a network of lies, revenge and jealousy is revealed.

The film is a national thriller starring Leandra Leal, Milhem Cortaz and Fabíula Nascimento, loosely inspired by the case of Fera da Penha, but I advise you not to read the case before watching so you can enjoy it with an open mind. The movie is available on Netflix, and I highly recommend it if you like suspense or a good national movie.