TV weekend premieres

This weekend on the small screen will be the expected debut of Santo, with Bruno Gagliasso, around The handmaid’s tale. Check out!

Brazil will be representing among the premieres of Netflix this weekend. The series premieres today Holy, with Bruno Gagliasso in the role of one of the protagonists. The Next Chapter looked at the weekend’s schedule and even highlights the second season of Fate: The winx saga and the fifth from The Handmaid’s Tale.

Brazilian on Netflix

Brazilian actor Bruno Gagliasso is one of the stars of Holy, series in 6 episodes that Netflix premieres today. In his first major role after leaving Globo, Bruno plays the police officer Cardona. He and investigator Millán (Raúl Arévalo) have completely different styles, but they will be partners in the search for one of the most dangerous serial killers in the world. The duo will have to understand each other to stay alive.

Italian inspiration



the fantasy series Fate: The winx saga, from Netflix, arrives today for the second season. The school year at Alfea, a boarding school for fairies who need to control their powers, is starting. Rosalind, the former headmistress, continues to keep an eye on everything and everyone to do her mischief. In addition, the Queimados are no longer a threat, Dowling is still missing and Silva is still in prison, accused of treason. All this seems to lose importance when fairies start to mysteriously disappear. Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action version of the Italian animation The Winx Club, by Iginio Straffi.

anything goes

movie protagonist honor society (Paramount+), the young Honor student wants to get into Harvard anyway. To achieve this goal, she will try to get the three main competitors out of the picture. The plan goes well until she falls in love with her strongest competitor, Michael.

house or scenery

Have you ever thought about seeing your living room or bedroom in a soap opera scene? It was with this motto that Stephanie Ribeiro created the environments for the new season of decoratewhich wins the title soap opera life. The episodes premiere today at 9:45 pm on GNT. Alongside actress Claudia Raia (photo), the decorator will bring environments such as the Vitória de Belíssima room, the Carminha kitchen in Avenida Brasil and the bathroom in Maria da Paz in A dona do povo to the clients’ homes.

dystopia

Sunday, one of the most celebrated dystopias of the moment reaches its 5th season. Paramount+ gets the new thrills of The handmaid’s tale, releasing one episode per week. The action continues in dystopian Gilead, a totalitarian society in the former United States. In the new season, June faces the consequences of killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity. Meanwhile, Serena tries to gain space in Toronto. Elisabeth Moss continues to lead the cast.