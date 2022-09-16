TWD: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Didn’t Like The Spin-off Series Reveal

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan in The Walking Deadwas not at all happy with the way the franchise released the spin-offs derivatives of the series that will premiere after the end of the original product.

The last episodes of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will only air in October 2022 and we already know that we can expect countless spin-offs derivatives of TWD, in addition to the existing ones Fear The Walking Dead and World Beyond – and the webseries released by AMC.

For Morgan, future products should have been kept secret until the original series ended. As Negan, he incarnated the former leader of the villainous group The Saviors, and later became a close ally of the main cast of survivors.

in the final season of The Walking Dead, he tries to gain the trust of the main cast after many disagreements. Negan develops a strained relationship with Maggie Rhee, (Lauren Cohan), whose husband, Glenn, he killed.

This relationship should continue to develop in the future series. The Walking Dead: Dead City (which would be called Isle of the Dead), which is scheduled for 2023. In it, Negan and Maggie will live in the ruins of a post-apocalyptic city of New York, far from the current setting of Virginia, in which the final season takes place.

It is already public that the series will take place after the events of the main series, The Walking Dead. Therefore, we know in advance that the two survive the end of the episodes that are yet to be shown.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weeklythe actor regretted the lack of secrecy associated with the spin off. He stated that if it had been in his hands, he would have handled the reveal of future shows differently.

“That’s not how we should have done it. But that’s how it was chosen. And who knows? Maybe we couldn’t have kept the secret. But it seems to me that we could have tried. I would have tried to do it a different way, but see , this is above my salary,” said the interpreter of the controversial Negan.

two others spin-offs in The Walking Dead are slated for 2023: one with Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in France, and another with the likely return of Rick Grimes and Michonne.

Thus, we also have Daryl as a character with guaranteed survival in the remaining episodes of the series.

And you, do you think that announcing the spin-offs in advance affected the ending of TWD? Tell us on our social media!