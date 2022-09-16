UK launches investigation into Activision and Xbox deal

UK officials want a thorough investigation into the takeover of the Activision Blizzard for the Xbox. The purpose of the action is to thoroughly verify the agreement signed between the two companies.

According to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Xbox preferred not to present proposals that would strengthen the competitiveness of the market during the first stage of the investigation. However, already in the second stage, the body indicated the appointment of a panel that aims to pass a real fine-tooth comb in the case of Activision Blizzard and Xbox.

To the VGC, the CMA spoke a little more about this stage of the process:

“CMA has forwarded Microsoft Corporation’s early acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Inc. for an in-depth investigation, based on currently available information […] this merger could result in a substantial decrease in competition within a market or markets in the UK,” the watchdog said.

What are the market risks of buying Activision Blizzard?

What worries the authorities, and also a large part of the community, is how harmful the merger between the two companies can be for the competitiveness of the market. Something constantly raised in the debates is the future of the franchise Call of Duty. Phil Spencer, CEO of Xbox, even commented on the matter on a social network.

“I confirmed our intention to honor all existing agreements following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to maintain Call of Duty on PlayStation“, Spencer also points out that Sony is “an important part of the industry” and that it values ​​its relationship with the rival.

The future of the franchise Call of Dutyas well as the outcome of this investigation, is still a big question mark.