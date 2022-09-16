‘Vampire Academy’ Is Connected To ‘The Vampire Diaries’ – But Not In The Way You’d Expect

ads

The long-awaited TV adaptation of Richelle Mead’s Vampire Academy series has arrived. The new Peacock series follows young guardian-in-training dhampir Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) as she seeks to protect her best friend, Princess Vasilisa “Lissa” Dragomir (Daniela Nieves), as they navigate relationships, vampires and boarding school.

Some have drawn parallels between Vampire Academy and another popular teen vampire show, The Vampire Diaries. Are the two series connected? Here’s what you need to know.

Source: HBO Max

Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert on The CW’s ‘The Vampire Diaries’.

Is ‘Vampire Academy’ linked to ‘The Vampire Diaries’?

Vampire Academy is based on a series of books by Richelle Mead, while The Vampire Diaries is based on a series by author LJ Smith. The two worlds are totally separate, with different mythology and characters for each. The Vampire Diaries ran as a television series on The CW for eight seasons from 2009 to 2017, and spawned two spinoff series: The Originals and Legacies.

Vampire Academy was first adapted for film in 2014. The film starred Zoey Deutch as Rose Hathaway and Lucy Fry as Lissa Dragomir, but the film’s critical reception was poor due to an “exaggerated backstory” and an attempt to add a Mean Girls-esque tone for the more serious franchise. As such, the Vampire Academy television show serves as a total reboot for the series.

Source: Peacock

Kieron Moore and Sisi Stringer as Dimitri and Rose in Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’.

However, there is a connection between the new Vampire Academy series and The Vampire Diaries.

Film and television writer, director and producer Julie Plec has achieved commercial success as showrunner, executive producer and developer of The Vampire Diaries. She currently serves as co-creator, writer, executive producer and showrunner on Vampire Academy. Co-creator and co-writer Marguerite MacIntyre is another connection between the two series, best known for her role as Liz Forbes on The Vampire Diaries.

Source: Getty Images

Marguerite MacIntyre and Julie Plec.

According to a Variety review of the first four episodes of Vampire Academy, the two shows are similar in their themes and audience. Both shows are teen dramas focusing on love and vampires, so it’s not hard to draw parallels between each. Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) of The Vampire Diaries has been caught in a seemingly perpetual love triangle, but the characters of Vampire Academy are more concerned with vampire warfare.

In the world of The Vampire Diaries, vampires were mostly an issue hidden from the eyes of mortals to be dealt with in secrecy, while Vampire Academy is training young dhampirs (half-vampires) as guardians of the Moroi ruling class (vampires with a personality of their own). -control) to fight evil, older vampires called Strigoi intent on causing world chaos. There’s also a political element to the books and series, with Lissa becoming a young heir to a throne she’s not sure she’ll accept.

Source: Peacock

Daniela Nieves as Lissa Dragomir in Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’.

For those interested in seeing it for themselves, reruns of The Vampire Diaries are currently streaming on HBO Max, while the first four episodes of Vampire Academy are streaming on Peacock. Future episodes of Vampire Academy will be available to stream on Thursdays.

