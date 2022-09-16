‘Very good result’, says Atltico doctor, about Arana surgery

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico

Arana is out of the rest of the 2022 season Left-back Guilherme Arana underwent surgery on his left knee, this Friday morning (9/16), at the Mater Dei hospital, in Belo Horizonte. According to Atltico’s medical director, Rodrigo Lasmar, the operation was a success.

“Despite the complexity of the injury, everything went well, as planned, and the final result was very good. The expectation is that he will be discharged tomorrow (Saturday) in the morning and in the first two weeks he will undergo home physiotherapy. After that, he goes to the CT to continue its rehabilitation process,” said Lasmar.

The athlete from Galo had a multi-ligament injury, compromising the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments, in addition to tearing the medial meniscus and cartilage. With the injury, the 25-year-old left-back is out for the remainder of the season and, consequently, the Qatar World Cup.

Arana had been regularly called up by coach Tite and was a candidate for a spot on the list for the World Cup, which starts in November.