Vinicius Jr. can dance at Real Madrid celebrations? Xavi is sincere and says what is the ‘limit of respect’ in goal celebrations

Celebrations of Vinicius Jr. continue to be talked about in Spanish football, and now the Barcelona coach has given his opinion

The attacker’s dancing celebrations Vinicius Jr.of Real Madridcontinue to talk about LaLiga.

after the captain of Madrid’s athletic, Kokeclaim that “there will be confusion” if the Brazilian celebrates this way in this Sunday’s classic (18)this Friday (16) it was the turn of the coach of the barcelona, Xavitalk about the topic.

Without straying from the topic, the coach preferred not to deepen the controversy, but made it clear that he considers that there is a “limit of respect” in the way of celebrating.

“Each one celebrates things as they want, don’t they? When he scores a goal, he’s euphoric and for each one it comes out in a different way”, he analyzed, remembering his playing days.

“For me, I always went out to celebrate with my teammates because I understood football as a collective game. If I scored, it was thanks to my teammates. .

“Each one celebrates as they want, but without lacking respect. It’s very simple,” he added.

Real Madrid and Atlético will face each other this Sunday (18), at 4 pm (GMT), with live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+.

Living a great phase, Vini Jr. is a more than confirmed presence in the starting lineup of the meringues.