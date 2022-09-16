Vinícius Júnior is a victim of racism in an important TV show in Spain

Flamengo’s sire, Vinícius Júnior has been the target of a barrage of criticism for the daring way in which he has played for Real Madrid and has now been a victim of racism on an important TV show in Spain. In this sense, the Brazilian’s joyful dribbling style has been bothering the Spanish media and other opponents.

During the daily edition of the program “El Chiringuito”, Pedro Bravo, President of the Association of Spanish Agents, made a racist comment about Vinícius Júnior.

“If you want to dance, go to the sambadrome in Brazil. Here you have to respect your fellow professionals and stop making the monkeys, ”she said.

The case of racism, however, was immediately reprimanded by other people on the Spanish program and moments later the players’ agent apologized to Vinícius Júnior.

“I want to clarify that the expression ‘make a monkey’ that I misused when describing Vinicius’ dance in the celebration of the goals was in a metaphorical way (“to do idiocy”). As my intention was not to offend anyone, I sincerely apologize. I’m sorry!”, he posted. on your Twitter profile.

In addition to racism, Real Madrid’s opponent next Sunday spoke in a threatening tone about Vinícius Júnior’s dances

While he has been standing out with the Real Madrid shirt, Vinícius Júnior is creating haters of rival clubs, whether a fan, player or even the press.

In this sense, on the eve of the classic next Sunday (18), Koke – captain of Atlético de Madrid – spoke in a threatening tone if Vini celebrates a possible goal with a little dance.

“There would be confusion for sure. It’s normal,” Koke told the Movistar+ channel. “If at the end (Vinicius Júnior) scores a goal and decides to dance, that’s what I wanted to do. Do I understand or not? Each one has its own way of being and celebrates goals as they want”, added the player.

In addition, last weekend, during Real Madrid’s rout of Mallorca, Vinícius Júnior argued with the opposing coach after he ordered his athletes to beat the former Flamengo player.

