Viola Davis Highlights “Our Story” Told in “The Woman King”

share tweet share share Email

By Danielle Broadway and Rollo Ross

(Reuters) – As an actress and producer on Sony Pictures’ “The Woman King,” Viola Davis said the black woman’s historical epic is unlike any project she has worked on.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, is based on the true story of Agojie, a group of female warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

“What felt different to me was the dominance, the action, the control of my voice,” said the Oscar winner, who plays a general who trains the next generation of fighters.

“It’s our story. There is no white savior in the film. There is not. We saved ourselves,” she told Reuters.

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood said the creative team knew from the start that they wanted to film in Africa to ensure a realistic story.

“We’re going to film where it happened, be down to earth, allow us to have a big reach,” she declared.

Davis’ co-stars John Boyega and Thuso Mbedu have high hopes for audience responses to the film.

Boyega, who plays King Ghezo of Dahomey, believes the epic will have a positive impact on audiences and the actresses will feel personally celebrated.

South African actress Mbedu said: “I am honored to be a part of telling a story like this that is long overdue, that I hope will change the way society sees women, sees black women, sees black women with dark skin. ”















