Viola Davis is a family woman – meet her daughter and husband

Viola Davis has certainly left her mark on the Hollywood industry. She plays a cunning college professor with dark motives in How to Get Away with Murder. She put her own spin on former presidential wife Michelle Obama in The First Lady. And now, fans are excited to see her dominate in The Woman King, which is set to be released in theaters on September 16, 2022 (and already has rave reviews).

Viola’s successful career is undeniable, which opens the door to questions about her personal life. When it comes to being a family woman, Viola is married and has a daughter. Here’s what everyone should know about their family members.

Source: Getty ImagesWho is Viola Davis’ daughter? Her name is Genesis Tennon.

Viola’s 12-year-old daughter is named Genesis Tennon. She is very supportive of her mother and just showed it by appearing alongside Viola at The Woman King red carpet event.

Viola was photographed with Genesis, and everyone was smiles! Viola has also been open about her love for her daughter in the past on social media.

On August 25, 2022, Viola shared a photo of herself with her husband and Genesis. In the precious family photo, Genesis is squeezed between her parents making a heart shape with her fingers. Viola captioned, “My loves,” with some red heart emojis. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Viola adopted the Genesis in 2011.

Source: Getty ImagesWho is Viola Davis’ Husband? His name is Julius Tennon.

Viola has been married to her husband Julius Tennon since 2003. She opened up about their marriage on Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event.

She revealed that she prayed to God for “a great black man” who would fit the mold of the requirements she sought. She got down on her knees right away and listed all the things she wanted.

Viola explained, “I said, ‘I want a big black man from the South who’s probably been married before. [already] because I don’t want any pressure in that department. Someone who may have been an actor who understands the arts community. Someone who goes to church and loves God. I said, ‘If you give me this, I’m going to start going to church, God. I really will. I’m committed to it. And then I signed, just like writing a letter.”

She got what she prayed for!

But who exactly is Julius? According to The Teal Mango, he works alongside Viola as the founder of a company called JuVee Productions. He is also known as a producer and performer who has been in the game for over 30 years of success. Viola may be a little more well-known, but Julius certainly has a career of his own to go along with.

