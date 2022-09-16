Viola Davis says Brazil is key to talking about racism – 09/16/2022 – Illustrated

In the midst of preparations for her first visit to Brazil, starting over the weekend, Viola Davis put into her busy schedule a conversation with journalists to talk about her new film, “A Mulher Rei”, which hits theaters next week. In it, she made it clear that “this story could not be told without Brazil”.

Set in the ancient Kingdom of Dahomey, in what is now Benin, in the early 19th century, the film is inspired by the ahosi, female warriors who defended it. Davis stars in the plot as the head of the group and is also a producer, which helped director Gina Prince-Bythewood bring the story to the screen.

Throughout the plot, there are several mentions of Brazil, since much of Dahomey’s wealth came from the sale of blacks from other kingdoms and tribes to Europeans, who trafficked them to the Americas to be slaves.

There is a Portuguese character and a Brazilian character in the film, who are in Africa precisely to take advantage of the slave regime. Thus, it is possible to hear Portuguese being spoken here and there, although Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Jordan Bolger, the boys’ interpreters, are British.

“Brazil is a big part of the narrative of the history of blacks and slavery. Most of the Africans who were enslaved went to Brazil. So your country becomes a den of information, an important source to narrate our history “, she says.

“As actors, we always need to seek this specificity, this inclusion. As I was growing up, people reinforced a difference between Brazilians, Caribbeans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, black Americans. That still exists, but we are all connected. another stop on the African slave trade route. And that’s why we need to tell stories like ‘A Mulher Rei’, to realize that.”

Sony, the film’s distributor, has not yet given details about Davis’ coming to the country. The only commitments confirmed so far are an event for the press next Monday, at Copacabana Palace, and the red carpet of the film, in the evening.

“I would like to say that Brazil absolutely loves Viola and that she loves Brazil too,” said co-star Thuso Mbedu, drawing a cry of excitement from Davis. She then replied: “I can’t wait, I’m so excited!”.