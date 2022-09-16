Viola Davis says ‘The Woman King’ defines future of cinema

The star of “The King’s Woman,” which opens today in the US, the actress says the film’s box office results will determine the future of big-budget productions with black female leads. (photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images/AFP)

Actress Viola Davis, protagonist of “A Mulher Rei”, a peak that opens this week in the USA and next Thursday (22/9) in Brazil, said that the future of big budget films with the presence of black women in Hollywood is at stake with the outcome of that roll.

In Canada, where she went to promote the film in which she plays an African warrior, the actress said that she feels intense pressure and mixed emotions, as she knows that her performance in this feature will be judged in a way that films with white directors and cast are not.

“First of all, the film has to make money. And I feel conflicted about that, because we only have one or two opportunities,” she said.

“If it doesn’t make money, then does that mean above all that black women, dark-skinned black women, can’t be a global blockbuster?”

“That’s it, period. And now they use dice for that, because ‘The King Woman’ made A, B, and C. And that’s what gets me into conflict. Because it’s just not true. We don’t do that with white films. If one movie fails, you make another movie, and you make another movie all the same.”

Sony Pictures’ “The King’s Woman,” which tells the story of the women warriors of Dahomey – today’s Benin – in the 19th century, is, in many ways, a step into the unknown for a major Hollywood studio.

Captained by black director Gina Prince-Bythewood and with a mostly black and female cast, the title will premiere in over 3,000 theaters. Its budget is approximately $100 million, including outreach.

Viola Davis, the only African-American woman to win an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony, spent six years trying to get the film off the ground, with studios and producers reluctant to take the gamble.

Warrior

She plays veteran warrior Nanisca, who trains a new generation who must defend themselves against a stronger rival kingdom and European slavers.

The female army of the kingdom of Dahomey served as an inspiration for the elite warriors of “Black Panther” (2018), which grossed $1.3 billion globally.

Davis urged movie-loving audiences to prove that movies like “The Woman King” can be successful without being part of a superhero franchise.

“We’re all in this together, right? We know we need each other. We know that we are all committed to inclusion and diversity,” he said.

“So if you can spend your money to see ‘Avatar,’ if you can spend your money to see ‘Titanic,’ you can also spend it to see ‘The Woman King,'” he added. “It’s not even that it’s just the role of black women, the cultural relevance of it. a very fun movie. And if we are indeed the same, then I challenge you to prove it,” Davis declared.

The film received many positive reviews following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Variety described it as a “captivating display of dark power”, with Davis in “his fiercest role to date”.

However, according to the actress, the scenes of strong battles aroused criticism and misogyny among the black community. “Even in the black community there are people saying, ‘Oh, these dark-skinned women, why do they have to be so masculine? Why can’t they be more beautiful? Why can’t it be a romantic comedy?’” she pointed out.

“Well, if this movie doesn’t make money on September 16 (today’s US release date) – and I’m 150% sure it will – but if it doesn’t, the guesswork is: we won’t see each other again,” she said. . “That’s the truth. I wanted it to be different.”