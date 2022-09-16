Vitão’s predictions for the 27th round of the Brasileirão

Corinthians, Flamengo, Fluminense and Internacional have taken turns in the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão; as Timão and Colorado play away, the winner of Fla-Flu can take 2nd place. The title? Here, as we do not promote false disputes, we have long congratulated the fans who sing, vibrate and horn for the conquest!

Predictions of the 27th round of the endless Brazilian Championship of pontozzz corridozzz

Avai 1×1 Atlético-MG

Under the new command of Lisca Doido, the desperate Avaí must win. It will not be easy for Leão to remain in the elite nor for Galo to guarantee qualification to the Libertadores group stage. Smell of equality.

Botafogo 1×0 Coritiba

Botafogo has had difficulty making the home factor count in the Brazilian, but Coritiba, strong in Alto da Glória, has shown itself to be a terrible visitor.

Red Bull Bragantino 1×1 Goiás

In the Copa do Brasil, Goiás eliminated Braga, in the interior of São Paulo, after winning the game and penalties and is experiencing a better moment in the Brazilian.

Flamengo 2×1 Fluminense

Playing only the Brazilian, the game is worth more for the Flu, but the Fla, even with an alternative version, arrives light and with the morale of those who are finalists of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

Ceara 1×0 Sao Paulo

Despite being a direct confrontation, Vozão, in addition to the field factors (actually, pasture) and fans, is more focused on the Brasileirão than the South American finalist.

America-MG 0x0 Corinthians

Finalist of the Copa do Brasil (decisions against Flamengo are scheduled for October 12 and 19), it is very unlikely that Corinthians will enter Horto with maximum force and concentration. Right after the match, Ricardo Perrone and I arrived with the Corinthians Live on UOL Esporte.

Youth 0x1 Fortaleza

The flashlight has already fallen, just need the mathematical confirmation. For that reason, even in Caxias do Sul, the Tricolor do Pici is favored.

Palmeiras 2×0 Santos

While the fishmonger’s management council struggles to define the next coach, Abel Ferreira has everything to lead Palmeiras to another victory and take another step towards the mathematical seal of conquest.

Athletico-PR 2×1 Cuiabá

Until the Libertadores final comes, Hurricane needs to keep winning to stay in the direct classification zone to the group stage of the 2023 edition of the main tournament on the continent. Dourado’s inglorious fight is against beheading.

Atlético-GO 1×1 Inter

The Dragon is almost given up and therefore desperately needs the three points. Inter, which started the round in second place, will not have an easy time in Goiânia.

