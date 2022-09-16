War in Ukraine: Cold Water in Kremlin Plans

“When looking up, our desire was to see the blue sky. Today, when we look up, we are looking for only one image: the flag of Ukraine. And our blue and yellow flag is flying on the unoccupied Izium.” After the emotional speech, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stood in the cold drizzle, with his hand on his chest, and saw the standard being raised in the city hall, amidst the wreckage left by the fleeing Russian army after the liberation of the city in northeastern Ukraine — an extraordinary defeat of the far more powerful enemy, which raised tempers and brought new hope to the country invaded by Vladimir Putin long ago. seven months. Izium served as a base of operations for the Russian army in its offensive to conquer the Donbas region in the east, an operation still ongoing, which the retaking of both strategic Izium and neighboring Kharkiv, one of the main Ukrainian cities, threatens to dismantle. In the face of advancing Zelensky troops, Russian soldiers disbanded, leaving behind more than 100 tanks, armored vehicles and piles of ammunition. The setback was a jet of cold water for the Kremlin and reverberated in power circles – more than forty politicians signed a petition demanding “Vladimir Putin’s resignation as president of the Russian Federation”. Russia is regrouping its forces and must react, counting on the arrival of the powerful General Winter in a few weeks. But Ukraine has shown – once again – that it does not intend to give up without fighting first.

Published in VEJA of September 21, 2022, issue no. 2807